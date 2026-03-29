What Hilary Duff's Exes Have Said About Her
Hilary Duff has been married to Matthew Koma since December 19, 2019. However, the Disney alum had a whole life before settling down with the singer/songwriter. If you've been following her since "Lizzie McGuire," then you probably already know the tea. But for the uninitiated, Duff's relationship history includes Aaron Carter, Frankie Muniz, Joel Madden, and Mike Comrie (her first husband), to name a few. And though Duff's life may be more lowkey today, these relationships were huge deals during the early aughts.
Unsurprisingly, the star has written extensively about her dating life, which has even gotten Duff involved in a feud or two. Lindsay Lohan says hi. But turnabout is fair play, and many of Duff's exes have also shared their sides of the stories. Frankie Muniz, whom Duff dated briefly in the early '00, says they never got closure. "I've never talked to Hilary since the last day of filming. I've not said one word to her since then," Muniz shared about their time shooting "Agent Cody Banks" (2003), per E! News. "There was a small dating element at the time. So there was also that element that wasn't happening anymore, so, it was awkward because of that."
Here's what Duff's other exes have said about her over the years.
Aaron Carter never got over Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter dated on-and-off during the early 00's. At least when Carter wasn't also entertaining pop idol Lindsay Lohan. "I was actually dating her for like, a year and a half. And then I just got a little bored so I went, and I started getting to know Lindsay [Lohan]. Dating Lindsay," he once revealed (via ABC News). "Then I didn't want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary and then I ended up cheating on Hilary with her best friend."
Despite Carter's then-nonchalant attitude about their relationship, he retained a deep affection for Duff long after their teen years ended. In 2014, Carter took to X and revealed that he still wanted her. "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her," he posted (via ABC News). "I don't care what ANY of you think."
Although Duff was married to Mike Comrie at the time, she was still on the mind of the troubled former child star in 2022. "I've never been broken up with. The only person that broke up with me was Hilary Duff," Carter revealed during his last-ever interview on the "No Jumper" podcast in November of 2022 (via Hype Bae). He died just a few days after the interview aired.
Joel Madden stayed far away from gossip about his relationship with Hilary
Hilary Duff also dated singer Joel Madden. In an uncomfortable reminder of Hollywood's age-gap obsession, Madden was 25 when he started romancing 16-year-old Duff. The reason for their breakup has never been revealed, but they were definitely done-zo by 2006. When asked about Duff in 2007, Madden seemed ready to put things behind them. "I kind of ignored it and tried to just continue to live my life," Madden said about the interest in their split to People. "People can say or think whatever they want ... so in my reality, it's kind of irrelevant. I'm always the kind of person that does the right thing and keeps my side of the street clean."
In November 2025, Duff sparked renewed interest in their romance with her song, "Mature," which chronicled her relationship with a much older guy. The Disney star never actually named and shamed Madden as the source material, but fans believe it's about him.
In response, Madden seemingly responded to the gossip on social media. He reposted a photo of Duff and his wife, Nicole Richie — who are friends — celebrating the release. "'Mature' is not the word I would use to describe us, but regardless, this song is a BOP," Richie wrote over the original post(via E! News). Just when you think you have Hollywood figured out!
Mike Comrie is committed to co-parenting but stays quiet about their marriage
Hilary Duff was married to NHL star Mike Comrie from 2010 until 2016, when their divorce was finalized. They had one son together during their marriage, and their split took some adjusting. "Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.' I'm divorced, and it sucks," Duff told Redbook in 2017. However, she did eventually see the positive in their new dynamic. "I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, 'He's yours! Bye!'"
Unlike some of Duff's chattier exes, he hasn't said anything about her since their divorce. But his silence doesn't mean things were easy behind the scenes. Figuring out how to co-parent their toddler after their divorce was especially difficult for the pair. "That was a really tough call because we had not even a 2-year-old kid," Duff shared on "Call Her Daddy" (via Us Weekly) about sharing custody with Comrie. "I remember doing everything in my power to have it be peaceful and have us hanging out and spending time together." She continued, "Every time we would trade, it wouldn't just be a drop off, pick up situation, we would go to the park and hang ... It was really important to me to do it in a way that Luca could feel comfy."