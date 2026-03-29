What Hilary Duff's Exes Have Said About Her

Hilary Duff has been married to Matthew Koma since December 19, 2019. However, the Disney alum had a whole life before settling down with the singer/songwriter. If you've been following her since "Lizzie McGuire," then you probably already know the tea. But for the uninitiated, Duff's relationship history includes Aaron Carter, Frankie Muniz, Joel Madden, and Mike Comrie (her first husband), to name a few. And though Duff's life may be more lowkey today, these relationships were huge deals during the early aughts.

Unsurprisingly, the star has written extensively about her dating life, which has even gotten Duff involved in a feud or two. Lindsay Lohan says hi. But turnabout is fair play, and many of Duff's exes have also shared their sides of the stories. Frankie Muniz, whom Duff dated briefly in the early '00, says they never got closure. "I've never talked to Hilary since the last day of filming. I've not said one word to her since then," Muniz shared about their time shooting "Agent Cody Banks" (2003), per E! News. "There was a small dating element at the time. So there was also that element that wasn't happening anymore, so, it was awkward because of that."

Here's what Duff's other exes have said about her over the years.