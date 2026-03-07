Hilary Duff's Biggest Feuds & Rumored Enemies In Hollywood

In the early 2000s, actress Hilary Duff became the prototypical Disney Channel star, winning over teens and tweens everywhere as the titular heroine of the sitcom "Lizzie McGuire." Sixty-five episodes of the show were produced from 2001 to 2004, in addition to a feature film, "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," which grossed over $55 million against a reported budget of $17 million, per Box Office Mojo. Along the way, Duff inspired the next wave of Disney stars.

That includes Miley Cyrus, who confessed to Duff on the former's Instagram Live talk show in 2020 (via Seventeen), that the only reason she wanted her "Hannah Montana" role "was so I could do whatever you did. And, so, really, I don't think I gave a s**t about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what."

Duff's talents extended well beyond the Disney realm, too, as she also created hit songs and starred in films like "Agent Cody Banks" and "A Cinderella Story," among others. However, not all of her show business relationships have been as positive as hers with Cyrus. Despite managing to avoid the kind of controversial moments that define some child stars, Duff's rise to stardom has included some documented, and perceived, feuds and celebrity beefs, some of which were downright nasty. With that in mind, here's a list of Hilary Duff's biggest feuds and rumored enemies in Hollywood.