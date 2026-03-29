The Heartbreaking Reason You'll Never See Dolly Parton Dating
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Dolly Parton was married to her husband, Carl Dean, for 58 years. Unfortunately, their life together, which began back in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1964, ended when Dean passed away at the age of 82. Following his death on March 3, 2025, Parton released a statement on Instagram. "Carl and I spent so many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years," she wrote.
Parton also shared her belief that Dean was in heaven. "He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that," she wrote in a subsequent Instagram post. She ended the message with a line from her classic anthem: "I will always love you." That wasn't just an empty statement, too — Parton has sworn off finding love again altogether.
While addressing a crowd at her theme park, Dollywood, the country music legend shut down speculation about her romantic life. "There's a lot of rumors going around, but I am not dating anybody," she said in March 2026 (via Entertainment Tonight), adding, "I don't think I'll ever be married but once." She also revealed her reason for abstaining from love, which is connected to her aforementioned spiritual belief: "I think Carl Dean is waiting for me on the other side." Someone, please, grab the tissues.
Dolly Parton believes she will reunite with Carl Dean
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean enjoyed a long, beautiful life together. Although it's come to an end, Parton doesn't think they will be apart forever. "I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I'm going to see him again someday," she told the Associated Press in May 2025. Plus, Dean's spirit lives on in her memories of him. "I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we've built together," she added.
Unfortunately but understandably, Dean's death has somewhat impacted Paton's creative process. "My husband passed away three months ago — when you asked me if there's stuff that I've started, haven't finished, several things I've wanted to start but I can't do it," Parton said on the "Khloe In Wonderland" podcast (via NBC News). "I will later, but I'm just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas, but I think I won't finish it."
This doesn't mean Parton isn't trying, though. The Grammy Award-winning artist cited her numerous business ventures as one reason why she doesn't want her grief to consume her. She revealed to the AP that she's had to "learn to kind of make new plans" in the wake of Dean's death. These have included her line of Duncan Hines cakes, her November 2025 book "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage," and her continued commitment to her music career. Fans can be sure that Parton's love of Dean will remain an inspiration throughout her endeavors.