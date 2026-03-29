The Heartbreaking Reason You'll Never See Dolly Parton Dating

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Dolly Parton was married to her husband, Carl Dean, for 58 years. Unfortunately, their life together, which began back in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1964, ended when Dean passed away at the age of 82. Following his death on March 3, 2025, Parton released a statement on Instagram. "Carl and I spent so many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years," she wrote.

Parton also shared her belief that Dean was in heaven. "He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that," she wrote in a subsequent Instagram post. She ended the message with a line from her classic anthem: "I will always love you." That wasn't just an empty statement, too — Parton has sworn off finding love again altogether.

While addressing a crowd at her theme park, Dollywood, the country music legend shut down speculation about her romantic life. "There's a lot of rumors going around, but I am not dating anybody," she said in March 2026 (via Entertainment Tonight), adding, "I don't think I'll ever be married but once." She also revealed her reason for abstaining from love, which is connected to her aforementioned spiritual belief: "I think Carl Dean is waiting for me on the other side." Someone, please, grab the tissues.