How Robert De Niro Really Lost So Much Of His Money

Actor Robert De Niro is reportedly worth $500 million at the time of this writing, so he's probably not one of the celebs who is much poorer than you thought. However, the "Taxi Driver" star has lost substantial sums of money over the years. For example, De Niro had to scramble to settle a tax lien after the IRS sent him a bill for $6.4 million dollars in 2015. "IRS notifications of taxes due had been sent to an old address, currently an unoccupied commercial building," his representative told E! News that February. Fortunately, he was able to get the matter squared away rather quickly. "Once Mr. De Niro learned of this tax delinquency, he had a check for the full amount hand-delivered to their office yesterday," they added.

That said, De Niro didn't have nearly as many liquid assets when the coronavirus hit the hospitality industry, and he became one of several celebrities who lost a ton of money in 2020. He had invested in The Greenwich Hotel and co-founded Nobu, which struggled to stay afloat amid lockdown orders. According to Page Six, the actor's lawyers claimed that Nobu, which has become a hub for celebrity spottings, was in the hole for nearly $5 million. As an investor, De Niro was also on the hook for a $500,000 capital call, which he was forced to get from a business associate. Per his lawyer, he didn't "have the cash."

Of course, we only know about these financial stressors because of the divorce proceedings between him and his second wife, Grace Hightower, whom he sparred with over her six-figure credit card limit and other aspects of her alleged expensive lifestyle.