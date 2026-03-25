Barron Trump's Reported Cutthroat Birthday Guest List Has Melania's Fingerprints All Over It
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Barron Trump likely didn't have his older siblings at his 20th birthday celebration on March 20, but an industry insider is saying it wasn't necessarily his choice. According to Rob Shuter, who writes the "Naughty But Nice" Substack, Barron's mother, Melania Trump, had the final say on the guest list. With the exception of Tiffany Trump, she supposedly left all of Donald Trump's older kids off the guest list. "Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron — not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children," shared one source.
Again, aside from Tiffany, Barron apparently isn't very close with his older brothers and sisters: Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. Apparently, Melania didn't want to use her only child's birthday to pretend otherwise. "This was a small, controlled, private celebration," continued the source, adding, "And certain people were simply not included."
Even if Tiffany actually made the cut, it's anyone's guess as to whether she actually attended brother Barron's birthday bash. We'd tell you to check social media, but Melania has always worked hard to keep anything related to Barron under lock and key. His birthday will likely be business as usual. With that said, Melania's history with the president's older children suggests that it's no big surprise they weren't included on her son's big day.
Melania Trump may not be close with Donald Trump's oldest kids
Barron Trump and his nearest sibling, Tiffany Trump, are about 12 years apart. Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr. are even older, with a 30-year age gap separating Barron from his eldest sibling. Barron also has a different mother than the three eldest Trump siblings — something Tiffany, the daughter of Donald Trump and his second ex-wife, Marla Maples, can relate to. Even if you remove the generational divide between Barron and his siblings, though, it's unsurprising that he hasn't exactly gravitated toward the other Trump children. Why? Well, because his mother, Melania Trump, apparently hasn't either.
There have been rumblings that Melania doesn't gel with the children of the late Ivana Trump. In 2024, she hinted at ideological differences between them in her eponymous memoir. "While I do not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald's grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald's decisions, I acknowledge that differing viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships," she wrote in "Melania," mimicking the cadence of an NDA (via the Daily Beast).
There's also the reported battle of the wills that went on between Melania and Ivanka during Trump's first presidential term. While Ivanka was rapidly gaining power as one of her father's advisors, she was supposedly stepping on Melania's toes to do so.
In a February 2026 Substack, Robert Shuter furthered the narrative that Melania and Ivanka aren't close. "There's no bond there at all," shared a source. "They don't confide, they don't check in, and they certainly don't cheer each other on." A second insider added, "They barely speak. When they do, it's functional, short, and usually unavoidable." No wonder she didn't make the list for Barron's party.