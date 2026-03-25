Barron Trump's Reported Cutthroat Birthday Guest List Has Melania's Fingerprints All Over It

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Barron Trump likely didn't have his older siblings at his 20th birthday celebration on March 20, but an industry insider is saying it wasn't necessarily his choice. According to Rob Shuter, who writes the "Naughty But Nice" Substack, Barron's mother, Melania Trump, had the final say on the guest list. With the exception of Tiffany Trump, she supposedly left all of Donald Trump's older kids off the guest list. "Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron — not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children," shared one source.

Again, aside from Tiffany, Barron apparently isn't very close with his older brothers and sisters: Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. Apparently, Melania didn't want to use her only child's birthday to pretend otherwise. "This was a small, controlled, private celebration," continued the source, adding, "And certain people were simply not included."

Even if Tiffany actually made the cut, it's anyone's guess as to whether she actually attended brother Barron's birthday bash. We'd tell you to check social media, but Melania has always worked hard to keep anything related to Barron under lock and key. His birthday will likely be business as usual. With that said, Melania's history with the president's older children suggests that it's no big surprise they weren't included on her son's big day.