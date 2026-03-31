Before & After Pics Put Markwayne Mullin's Wife Christie's Transformation On Blast

Markwayne Mullin's wife, Christie Mullin, has changed a lot over the years. Despite shying away from social media, her husband, the DHS secretary, has been active online for more than a decade. Of course, this means that Markwayne has posted lots of old photos, many of which expertly demonstrate how his other half has evolved. On X, Markwayne shared a photo of himself, Christie, and their twin daughters to celebrate her birthday. The shot was taken in August 2016 and showed the young mother embracing her family life. "Happy birthday to my wife, Christie! #HBD," Markwayne captioned the photo.

Given that it's been so long since the first shot, changes are to be expected. As you can see in the photo on the right, taken in January 2026, Christie looks a lot different. It appears as if the mother-of-six has slimmed down a little, as her face isn't as full. She's also changed up her style. While the photo on the left shows Christie wearing a cardigan over a sweet pastel pink dress, the look on the right — a black jacket over a turquoise blouse — looks more refined.

Christie, who lives with a serious health issue, didn't yet know that Kristi Noem would get fired and that her husband would replace her when she posed for the January 2026 photo. But perhaps Christie decided to make some changes in anticipation that his political fortunes would also change. In any case, she walked into their new chapter with a new look.