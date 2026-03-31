Before & After Pics Put Markwayne Mullin's Wife Christie's Transformation On Blast
Markwayne Mullin's wife, Christie Mullin, has changed a lot over the years. Despite shying away from social media, her husband, the DHS secretary, has been active online for more than a decade. Of course, this means that Markwayne has posted lots of old photos, many of which expertly demonstrate how his other half has evolved. On X, Markwayne shared a photo of himself, Christie, and their twin daughters to celebrate her birthday. The shot was taken in August 2016 and showed the young mother embracing her family life. "Happy birthday to my wife, Christie! #HBD," Markwayne captioned the photo.
Given that it's been so long since the first shot, changes are to be expected. As you can see in the photo on the right, taken in January 2026, Christie looks a lot different. It appears as if the mother-of-six has slimmed down a little, as her face isn't as full. She's also changed up her style. While the photo on the left shows Christie wearing a cardigan over a sweet pastel pink dress, the look on the right — a black jacket over a turquoise blouse — looks more refined.
Christie, who lives with a serious health issue, didn't yet know that Kristi Noem would get fired and that her husband would replace her when she posed for the January 2026 photo. But perhaps Christie decided to make some changes in anticipation that his political fortunes would also change. In any case, she walked into their new chapter with a new look.
Donald Trump thinks Christie Mullin looks good for her age
Donald Trump had nothing but complimentary things to say about Christie Mullin during her husband Markwayne Mullin's swearing in as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary. By some standards, the president's speech may have been a bit too complimentary in the end. "I want to thank the family, because without the family, he's not here," Trump started (via People). "And that goes especially for mom, who looks like she's about 22 years old. I see these kids, but she looks very young." He also tossed a few positive words towards the couple themselves. "It's a great couple. Congratulations to you both," he added.
President Donald Trump is clearly impressed with his newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin ... not just when it comes to his work — but by his wife, too...
🎥: LiveNOW from FOX pic.twitter.com/xBw87NhZdY
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2026
In a clip posted by TMZ, Christie can be seen smiling at the president's surprising compliments, before pressing her hand to her chest. Meanwhile, Markwayne looks slightly awkward as he glances back and forth between his wife and his new boss. But it's unlikely that he disagrees with Trump's perspective. Markwayne has spent a ton of time gushing about Christie. "26 years ago, my life changed forever when I married my best friend," he wrote in a June 2023 Instagram caption celebrating 26 years of marriage. "Christie is my motivator, my counselor, my inspiration, and she is the backbone of our family. Jim, Jayce, Andrew, Larra, Ivy, and Lynette couldn't ask for a more loving and wonderful mother. Happy Anniversary!