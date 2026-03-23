The Medical Condition Markwayne Mullin's Wife Christie Lives With
Markwayne Mullin is the new Secretary of Homeland Secretary as of March 31, 2026. He's notably taking over the position from Kristi Noem, who's still pretending to be unbothered about her axing on Instagram. President Donald Trump introduced the Oklahoma senator and his new role via Truth Social, writing, "I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS)." Markwayne has an extra bright spotlight on him as he heads into the job, thanks mostly to Noem's controversial reign. The newfound attention directed his way hasn't just hit him, but also the senator's wife Christie Mullin, whom Markwayne has been married to since 1997.
While not much is known about her thus far, the longtime couple has been fairly open about the medical condition she lives with: endometriosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is "an often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus." In addition to causing painful menstrual cycles, it can also negatively impact a person's ability to get pregnant, which is exactly what Christie experienced. "My wife has endometriosis, we didn't know this," the senator shared in January 2026 (via Facebook). "So for seven years, we tried just about everything to have kids."
Although Christie eventually managed to get pregnant, it tragically ended in a miscarriage. Fortunately, the Mullins were subsequently able to have several biological children. But natural birth notably isn't the only way they've expanded their family.
Markwayne and Christie Mullin are proud adoptive parents
Markwayne and Christie Mullin have further expanded their family via adoption. But unlike some celebs, the adoptions weren't a secret, although it wasn't their initial plan either. "My wife, Christie, and I never planned on becoming adoptive parents," Markwayne wrote on Medium in 2015. "We were a happy family with three kids. I had just been elected to Congress, and I was already worried about how my travel would impact Jim, Andrew, and Larra." He continued, "But in 2012, the Lord had something in store for us — something that came in the form of two blonde little girls, Ivy and Lynette."
The girls were being raised by aging relatives who needed help, and Christie wanted to bring them into their home. And though it took the senator some time to come around to the idea, thanks to their hectic schedules, he eventually agreed to adopt them. In the same post, Markwayne revealed that their twins made the Mullins a family of seven, bringing their total number of kids to five. But their family has grown even more since then.
Markwayne's official website features a page all about his family's adoption journey, and it's kept his supporters updated on their brood. "In August of 2019, we welcomed our son Jayce into our home, completing our incredible family of eight," he shared. In February 2026, the new DHS secretary announced a new member of the family was on the way too: Their first grandchild, as Markwayne gushed on Instagram, "God has truly blessed our family."