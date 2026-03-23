The Medical Condition Markwayne Mullin's Wife Christie Lives With

Markwayne Mullin is the new Secretary of Homeland Secretary as of March 31, 2026. He's notably taking over the position from Kristi Noem, who's still pretending to be unbothered about her axing on Instagram. President Donald Trump introduced the Oklahoma senator and his new role via Truth Social, writing, "I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS)." Markwayne has an extra bright spotlight on him as he heads into the job, thanks mostly to Noem's controversial reign. The newfound attention directed his way hasn't just hit him, but also the senator's wife Christie Mullin, whom Markwayne has been married to since 1997.

While not much is known about her thus far, the longtime couple has been fairly open about the medical condition she lives with: endometriosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is "an often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus." In addition to causing painful menstrual cycles, it can also negatively impact a person's ability to get pregnant, which is exactly what Christie experienced. "My wife has endometriosis, we didn't know this," the senator shared in January 2026 (via Facebook). "So for seven years, we tried just about everything to have kids."

Although Christie eventually managed to get pregnant, it tragically ended in a miscarriage. Fortunately, the Mullins were subsequently able to have several biological children. But natural birth notably isn't the only way they've expanded their family.