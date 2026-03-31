Are Gayle King's Teeth Fake? Up-Close Photos Will Make You Wonder
Extreme plastic surgery and weight-loss drugs aren't the only trends we're seeing in Hollywood at the moment, with cosmetic dentistry, particularly veneers, also gaining traction. Otherwise known as the "Hollywood smile," veneers work like a mask covering the surface of teeth to hide any imperfections and improve your smile. Every famous person in Hollywood seems to have them, from Cardi B to Kylie Jenner, while others sadly ruined their perfect smiles by getting truly terrible veneers. Gayle King doesn't seem to have joined the club, though close-up photos of the TV icon do make us wonder whether her blindingly white teeth are real.
As seen in the pic below, King's teeth are white, bright, and spotless — which are all tell-tale signs of cosmetic dentistry, including, but not limited to, veneers. However, throwback snaps of the CBS host show that she's always had an amazing set of chompers — and this was during a time when veneers weren't as advanced or as common as they are today. If anything, we're amazed that she managed to keep her perfect smile all these years (no doubt with the help of monthly dental visits, of course). Perhaps King and BFF Oprah Winfrey share the same dentist?
Notably, the bestselling author also prefers men who are serious about their dental hygiene. "I like them to have teeth, their natural teeth," King confirmed during a 2019 appearance on "The Talk" (via Oprah Daily). But maybe she was actually saying that she doesn't want to date someone who's super old (or young, for that matter). "I don't want to be a nurse or a purse," King quipped on "The Tamron Hall Show" in 2024 (via People). "I would like it that they have all of their teeth."
Gayle King has crowns on her teeth rather than veneers
In 2021, Gayle King revealed which dental procedure she underwent to get her teeth looking great. On Instagram, the beloved TV star uploaded a picture of herself getting her crown fixed after one of her caps fell off. "How do you know you have a good dentist? When your (temp) crown falls out & you send an SOS text & the dentist comes in on a SUNDAY!" King captioned the post. She also thanked him for taking care of her teeth. "I'm a nervous nelly patient with dental 'issues,' — he is gentle and does not judge," the "CBS Mornings" host noted. She didn't elaborate, joking, "I had offered to plug it up with gum [but] he said that was not a good idea."
Unlike veneers, crowns work to restore damaged or decaying teeth by adding tooth-shaped caps over your natural teeth, which act as a protective shield. It's a great option for those who've had dental issues, such as root canals or large fillings. It typically falls within the same price range as veneers, with costs averaging $925 to $2,500 per tooth, depending on which material is used, according to Healthline. Temporary crowns, like the ones that King has, tend to be relatively cheaper, ranging from $500 to $1,600 on average, per Care Credit. One thing to note when it comes to these procedures, though, is they require long-term upkeep.
"The best type of crowns or veneers may last you 10, 20, 30 years potentially, but no dentist will tell you that veneer or crown is going to last you forever," Dr. Nathan Coughlin warned on his YouTube. But obviously, they're worth it, since, "When you see those movie stars with basically perfect teeth they probably have crowns or veneers."