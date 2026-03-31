Are Gayle King's Teeth Fake? Up-Close Photos Will Make You Wonder

Extreme plastic surgery and weight-loss drugs aren't the only trends we're seeing in Hollywood at the moment, with cosmetic dentistry, particularly veneers, also gaining traction. Otherwise known as the "Hollywood smile," veneers work like a mask covering the surface of teeth to hide any imperfections and improve your smile. Every famous person in Hollywood seems to have them, from Cardi B to Kylie Jenner, while others sadly ruined their perfect smiles by getting truly terrible veneers. Gayle King doesn't seem to have joined the club, though close-up photos of the TV icon do make us wonder whether her blindingly white teeth are real.

As seen in the pic below, King's teeth are white, bright, and spotless — which are all tell-tale signs of cosmetic dentistry, including, but not limited to, veneers. However, throwback snaps of the CBS host show that she's always had an amazing set of chompers — and this was during a time when veneers weren't as advanced or as common as they are today. If anything, we're amazed that she managed to keep her perfect smile all these years (no doubt with the help of monthly dental visits, of course). Perhaps King and BFF Oprah Winfrey share the same dentist?

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Notably, the bestselling author also prefers men who are serious about their dental hygiene. "I like them to have teeth, their natural teeth," King confirmed during a 2019 appearance on "The Talk" (via Oprah Daily). But maybe she was actually saying that she doesn't want to date someone who's super old (or young, for that matter). "I don't want to be a nurse or a purse," King quipped on "The Tamron Hall Show" in 2024 (via People). "I would like it that they have all of their teeth."