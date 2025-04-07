Celebs Who Ruined Their Smiles With Truly Terrible Veneers
In the celebrity world, perfection is king. A dazzling, bright, white smile has become the standard for a flawless appearance, and more and more celebrities are falling victim to the pressure of getting porcelain or composite veneers. In short, porcelain veneers are thin shells or covers that are custom fit directly over one's natural teeth after removing a thin layer of enamel. They closely resemble natural teeth, making them perfect for a natural-looking transformation. Composite veneers are slightly different: made using composite resin, these less-invasive teeth coverings sit on top of one's natural teeth to reshape the smile to one's desire. Composite veneers are perfect for superficial cracks or chips, while porcelain veneers are preferred to fully transform one's smile.
Many celebs will nip and tuck themselves to death, all in the name of perfection. And it's not just celebrities — even politicians go overboard with cosmetic procedures. While the results of cosmetic dentistry can beautifully elevate a smile, veneers can often look unnatural, fake, and just plain bad, with the worst cases exemplifying how dramatically veneers can change one's appearance. Here are some examples of celebrities who ruined their smiles with veneers.
Miley Cyrus stole our hearts with her cute, gummy smile
Miley Cyrus first burst onto the Hollywood scene when she was just 13 years old as Disney's Hannah Montana. At the time, the bubbly young actress was known for her gummy smile that perfectly embodied her innocence and youth. During filming, Cyrus used lingual braces — or braces fixed on the back of one's teeth — to discreetly straighten her smile. While her teeth got straighter, Cyrus still maintained her prominent gums and minor teeth gaps into adulthood.
As Cyrus matured, so did her teeth. Over time, they appeared whiter, straighter, more uniform, and noticeably less gummy, but she still looked like the singer we grew up with. It wasn't until 2023's "Used to Be Young" music video that it became obvious that Cyrus was sporting porcelain veneers. Fans became fixated on her new look, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns. "When did Miley Cyrus' teeth change?" one user said, via The News. "Love her. Don't like the new veneers....too big," said another, via NewsBreak. Even dentists weighed in on what might've changed. "Miley has likely had gum contouring (crown lengthening) to improve her gummy smile and even out the gum line," Dr. Raj Juneja of Face Teeth Smile Dental Clinic speculates (via Hello! Magazine). Cyrus herself has never confirmed or denied getting dental work, but the proof is in the pudding.
Sam Claflin's teeth lost their charm
Sam Claflin is an English actor best known for playing Finnick Odair in the "The Hunger Games" franchise. Claflin's unique smile became a part of his signature look, separating him from other heartthrobs his age: it was warm and inviting with pointed canines, giving him a bit of a cheeky edge. They were also slightly discolored and uneven, but they added to his charm.
Recently, though, Claflin's teeth look completely different. Before, his smile exuded confidence and ease. Now, they're far more rectangular and almost uncomfortably white. In a 2017 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Claflin spoke candidly about the pressure to conform to Hollywood standards of beauty and how hard he's willing to work to do so. "I'm not saying it's anywhere near as bad as what women go through but I, as an actor approaching each job, am insecure," Claflin explained. "I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they're going for." With all this pressure, it's no wonder he decided to change his teeth. Claflin will always be handsome, but many fans are disappointed that he's lost his vampire-like charm. "I knew something was off about him lately," one fan captioned a before and after photo.
Rex Ryan's huge chompers distract NFL fans
Former New York Jets football coach and defensive coordinator Rex Ryan is known for more than just his coaching. Throughout his 30-year-long career, Ryan's bold style and memorable press conferences have captivated both NFL fans and the media alike. It's only natural that Ryan got flashy veneers to match his outspoken persona.
Before, Ryan's teeth were distinctive but not extraordinary. They were slightly crooked and uneven in appearance, with minor discoloration and chips. Long-term tobacco use took a toll on Ryan's dental health, leading to heavily stained teeth and the need for dental reconstruction. Moreover, Ryan was itching for a confidence boost, so he went ahead with getting the whitest veneers possible and underwent gastric band surgery to lose weight. However, his new smile caused a stir on social media, where many criticized the former coach for his mega-white, denture-like teeth. Ryan's major weight loss only intensified how prominent the new teeth looked. "Dentures from Spirit Halloween?" one Reddit user jabbed. "Good God I need sunglasses for that," wrote another. Most of all, people complained that his new pearly whites were just plain distracting. Thankfully, Ryan's personality has not dimmed from the criticism, and he continues to flash his smile whenever he can.
Simon Cowell's blindingly white teeth get him ridiculed
Simon Cowell is a producer, talent scout, and entrepreneur known for his polarizing personality and for signing One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Little Mix, and Cher Lloyd, among others. Throughout his career, Cowell has had quite a few dental treatments. The former "American Idol" judge's natural teeth were stained from smoking up to 40 cigarettes a day, so he began with a simple whitening in 2007. In 2019, while he was judging "America's Got Talent," his teeth suddenly appeared quite a bit straighter, larger, and weirdly wider than his natural teeth. The new teeth were also extremely white, making them look very artificial. Dentists speculate that he might've undergone porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and gum reconstruction for this shocking new look, while fans and media ridiculed the producer relentlessly online. Ultimately, though, it was reportedly after an incident where he lost a tooth to peanut brittle that Cowell decided to fix his smile again.
In 2020 and 2022, Cowell underwent several treatments to undo his dental disaster. This time, he told TMZ (via Long Evita Dental) he wanted his look to be "less Simpson-y and more streamlined," with more natural-looking veneers. He redid 28 teeth total, costing him an estimated £91,420 or $112,000 USD. Thankfully, that time, the results were positively received.
Hilary Duff's tooth fell out on her wedding day
Hillary Duff is early 2000s royalty, but not even icons are immune to dental disasters. The actor and singer has dealt with dental issues her entire life, but in 2007, after years of seeing Duff as "Lizzie McGuire," something looked different. In a 2007 interview with the now-defunct Jane magazine, the interviewer asks if she'd had veneers done. "Yeah, on my two front teeth," Duff confirmed per Lasry Dental Clinic. "I was really sick as a kid and constantly on antibiotics, so my teeth aren't the strongest, and I kept chipping them on the microphone. One show, I literally spit half of my two front teeth out," she explained. "When I got to L.A., I got veneers. But it's like, why is it people's business?"
Even though veneers are meant to last a decade, just three years later, Duff had another dental dilemma — this time on her wedding day! At about 11 a.m., a few hours before getting ready, her worst nightmare came true. "I burst into tears," she explained on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," via People. "Then I started laughing at myself, and then I really burst into tears." Luckily, a friend of a friend happened to be a dentist and was able to save the day. "The actual wedding was perfect," Duff gushed. "Thank God I didn't swallow [my tooth]. Not good for a bride on her wedding day." That certainly could've soured the mood.
Millie Bobby Brown opted for a more mature look with veneers at 16
Millie Bobby Brown was just 12 years old when she was cast as Eleven on Netflix's "Stranger Things." At the time, her teeth were crooked but suited her, adding to her youthful appearance. She appeared to start Invisalign just a few short years later. In 2020, the then-16-year-old actor made headlines when she debuted a brand new set of straight, white teeth on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Kimmel." Though she didn't directly address the change, fans noticed how different her smile looked. "It looks like she has had Invisalign, or some kind of straightening, as well as teeth whitening," Dr Richard Marques of Devonshire Place Dental told the Daily Mail.
"It also looks as though she has had two porcelain veneers or composite bonding to improve the two lateral teeth (adjacent to the front teeth)." The new veneers definitely gave Brown a more mature look, but not without straying away from her original look.
Eva Marcille's veneers left fans conflicted
It's no secret that Eva Marcille has always been gorgeous. She rose to fame in 2004 when she won Cycle 3 of America's Next Top Model – where winners were allegedly not paid a penny – and went on to have a successful career in acting and entertainment. These days, she's mainly known for starring in "Buried Alive and Survived" and for appearing on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." In early 2021, Marcille raised eyebrows when she uploaded a clip of herself looking very different on her Instagram. As she grinned for her selfies, fans couldn't help but zoom into her new teeth.
Many felt that her teeth were already perfect before she changed them. "Please tell us the dentist so we NEVER GO THERE!" one disappointed user commented (via Atlanta Black Star). "You had PERFECT TEETH BEFORE! These teeth are too big for your face!" they continued. Another wrote: "You are entitled to do whatever you want, but why mess with perfection?"
The criticism worsened when Marcille posted again a few days later. "The fake teeth are so distracting," a fan said via another Atlanta Black Star piece. A handful of fans commented their support, but the comments were overwhelmingly negative. Though it's unclear exactly why Marcille underwent this dental transformation, in 2020, the reality star posted a short Instagram clip of herself seemingly getting a procedure done at the dentist's office, perhaps hinting at what was to come.
Jojo Siwa's teeth spent $50k on her new smile
JoJo Siwa spent an eye-watering amount of money on her new smile. At the GLAAD Media Awards in early 2024, the controversial singer and dancer was asked about the most expensive thing she was wearing. "My teeth," she boasted after a moment (via BuzzFeed). "These motherf***ers cost me 50 grand!" she laughed, flashing her dazzling new smile to the camera.
The blinding transformation was done by celebrity dentist Dr. Kevin Sands, who creates a customized plan for each procedure. For Siwa, she planned veneers for both her top and bottom rows to correct misalignment, stains, or any misshapen teeth. "Even with all of her adult teeth, she had an immature smile with some staining, unevenness, chipping, and discoloration that we wanted to address to create a more mature, appropriate smile with facial harmony and symmetry," Sands told Page Six. Siwa and Sands worked closely together to perfect each tooth's color, shape, and size, and Siwa seemed very happy with her results. The dentist reportedly charges between $3,000 and $5,000 per tooth, depending on the required treatment, but he declined to share exactly how many teeth Siwa had replaced.
Steve Harvey's teeth take on a life of their own
Comedian and television host Steve Harvey is often recognized by his comically large teeth. Along with his charismatic personality, Harvey's smile has become a defining feature of his public persona, contributing to both his charm and quirkiness on screen. Though Harvey has never openly discussed the specifics of his dental work, many speculate that he may have undergone veneers and professional whitening treatments to achieve his unique look.
Nevertheless, Harvey's teeth are now a source of comedy within themselves. In 2023, a tweet making fun of the comedian went mega-viral: an X user shared a photo of her stacked cheeseburger with two large onion slices packed in it. "Why they give me these big onion slices, my burger look like Steve Harvey," the user captioned the photo, inspiring ridicule across the platform. Clearly, the burger reminded her of Harvey's thick mustache and huge grin — and she wasn't the only one who saw the resemblance. At the time of writing, the tweet garnered over 19.5 million views and more than 340,000 interactions. Harvey himself eventually responded to the hoopla, tweeting: "Stop sending me this $!," alongside a screenshot of the original tweet.
While he's not afraid to joke about them, Harvey refuses to give a straightforward answer about his teeth. In a 2020 episode of "Family Feud," a contestant bravely asked if he was wearing dentures. "You just came on the Feud to talk about my ass," he joked.
Katie Price's veneers kept falling out
British model and TV personality Katie Price is perpetually under scrutiny for her changing appearance. Over the years, Price has undergone countless cosmetic procedures, leaving her virtually unrecognizable from her former self. In 1998, her teeth showed the first signs of change: her smile was suddenly less gummy, straighter, and with fewer gaps. Her new veneers were timeless and natural, but because of their 10-year lifespan, Price has had them redone several times since.
From 2017 onwards, Price's veneers began looking more and more strange. Not only did they gradually become whiter, but their shape and length seemed to have changed as well, giving Price a very denture-like look. In 2019, she sought to fix her previous dental work, but things only got worse. Just weeks after getting a new set, Price was left "horrified" when several of her veneers fell out on vacation. "She literally spat them out!" a source told The Sun. "She'll have to go back to Turkey after her Maldives holiday and get them sorted." In 2023, Price shocked fans when her veneers fell out again — this time in front of an audience on TikTok live. As Price chatted, one of her teeth suddenly became loose. Without hesitation, Price pulled the loose tooth out and showed it to her dumbfounded fans. As of 2025, Price's veneers continue to spark criticism for their exaggerated appearance, despite claims of not altering them further.
Chrissy Teigen grinded her teeth away
Model and actor Chrissy Teigen has gone to great lengths to improve her smile, starting with full-coverage crown veneers. Unfortunately, she's had the worst luck with them. In 2014, while tasting food for an episode of "The Getaway" in Thailand, Teigen had a terrible dental mishap: the temporary bonding on her teeth ended up on her plate. "I was ... like, 'Oh my god, is my tooth going to fall out on camera?' This is going to be horrible," Teigen recalled in an interview (via Prakash Dental). Somehow, she managed to finish the scene but was totally mortified. The temporary restorations were meant to fix a chipped tooth and other worn-down teeth, but continuous grinding can damage those, too. "I'm a grinder. I grind like crazy at night time," Teigen explained. "I had temporary teeth in that I actually ground off on the flight to Thailand."
Later, Teigen revealed that she lost 4 more teeth while eating again. In the midst of Inauguration Week 2021, Teigen found herself in the middle of Washington, D.C., with a sweet tooth. "[CVS] had all this Valentine's Day stuff, so I bought mini Fruit Roll-Ups and I had one bite of one and then this one came off," Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres, pointing to a missing tooth like it was no big deal. Though they were actually just temporary dental caps, Teigen joked that she "loved him like he was a real tooth" (via Business Insider).
Kehlani regrets getting composite veneers
Kehlani is an R&B singer known for her soulful voice and captivating beauty. The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, has been very open about her cosmetic dentistry journey. Kehlani traveled abroad to get veneers done and has regretted the decision ever since. She opted for composite veneers over porcelain and was left with teeth that were too white, too square, and needed extensive repairs. Composite veneers are teeth coverings made using composite resin. They're meant to be less invasive than porcelain veneers because they cause less damage to one's natural teeth, but they can still be dangerous if done poorly. Many make the mistake of getting a cheap composite set done, thinking they're porcelain veneers, only to have disastrous complications down the line.
Kehlani took to TikTok to warn her fans against the cheap way out. "It is cheap and fast but the amount of long, expensive dental work you are going to need after you go this route is five or six times the amount," Kehlani advised (via Business Insider). She also emphasized that the expense of repairs does not even include the extra travel costs one would have to pay flying back and forth if they got their treatments done overseas. Finally, the singer shared that their overall dental health declined because they struggled to access their gums while wearing the veneers. "It's your mouth, and when you get problems in your mouth, it can lead to disease in the body," Kehlani warned. The singer suffered for 3 years before she was able to get her veneers redone, this time by a reputable doctor.