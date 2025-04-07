Celebs Who Ruined Their Smiles With Truly Terrible Veneers

It's no secret that Eva Marcille has always been gorgeous. She rose to fame in 2004 when she won Cycle 3 of America's Next Top Model – where winners were allegedly not paid a penny – and went on to have a successful career in acting and entertainment. These days, she's mainly known for starring in "Buried Alive and Survived" and for appearing on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." In early 2021, Marcille raised eyebrows when she uploaded a clip of herself looking very different on her Instagram. As she grinned for her selfies, fans couldn't help but zoom into her new teeth.

Many felt that her teeth were already perfect before she changed them. "Please tell us the dentist so we NEVER GO THERE!" one disappointed user commented (via Atlanta Black Star). "You had PERFECT TEETH BEFORE! These teeth are too big for your face!" they continued. Another wrote: "You are entitled to do whatever you want, but why mess with perfection?"

The criticism worsened when Marcille posted again a few days later. "The fake teeth are so distracting," a fan said via another Atlanta Black Star piece. A handful of fans commented their support, but the comments were overwhelmingly negative. Though it's unclear exactly why Marcille underwent this dental transformation, in 2020, the reality star posted a short Instagram clip of herself seemingly getting a procedure done at the dentist's office, perhaps hinting at what was to come.