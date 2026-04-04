Erika Kirk And Meghan Markle Keep Falling For The Same Sloppy Fashion Trap
Both Erika Kirk and Meghan Markle have fallen victim to wide-leg trousers. While some thought the baggy, extra-large clothes were a fun fashion trend in 2025, the look is entirely unflattering on both Kirk and Markle. The wearer may benefit from extra leg room and comfort, but wide-leg trousers look sloppy no matter what you style them with. Kirk was the latest to make this fashion mistake, appearing in conservative radio host Jesus Marquez's March 20, 2026, Instagram post donning white pants that were several sizes too large.
She paired the messy look with a baggy white shirt, which made her entire outfit appear way too large for her frame. Her oversized pants reached the floor, completely hiding her shoes and feet. Despite eyebrow-raising details about Kirk's lavish lifestyle, it appears she could not afford a tailor to save her from this ultimate fashion disaster. The green ball cap with the word "freedom" written on it was the only splash of color on the otherwise bland and colorless outfit. The style was not popular among commenters on the Instagram post, either. "Are those Big Mike's pants she's wearing?" one user commented.
This was not the first time Kirk was caught wearing massive pants that did not fit her. She infamously wore pants that resembled a curtain during the Turning Point USA summit "AmericaFest" on December 21, 2025, at the Phoenix Convention Center. While AmFest 2025 was a fashion disaster for everyone there, that was especially true for Kirk, who wore two different pairs of large white pants on back-to-back days of the event. During her segment with rapper Nicki Minaj, her massive pants swallowed her legs and feet once again. It is hard to imagine why she chose this unflattering fashion style, but it appears it won't be going away any time soon.
Erika Kirk and Meghan Markle could both use a tailor
Erika Kirk is not the only one failing to rock wide-leg trousers. Meghan Markle has also hopped on the questionable Gen-Z-approved fashion trend, most notably committing to the look for the TIME100 Summit in New York City on April 23, 2025. Her pants swallowed her small frame, emphasizing the importance of having a good tailor. It completely covered her shoes and feet, making it a pretty obvious tripping hazard. The rest of her look was made of tan linen, which was trendy and fashionable, including Ralph Lauren's Russell Silk-Linen Twill Jacket, which costs $2,490. Markle's NYC pantsuit fashion fail was so easy to avoid that it hurts, as the Duchess of Sussex's entire outfit suffered from the distractingly large pants.
Markle has also made failed attempts at wide-leg trousers in the past. She wore them well before they became a fashion trend, catching people's attention all the way back in September 2022 when she traveled to Düsseldorf, Germany, with husband Prince Harry for the Invictus Games' One Year to Go event. She wore another pair of tan wide-leg Brandon Maxwell trousers that draped to the floor, once again swallowing her legs and feet in an unflattering fashion. For someone who starred in "Suits," one would think Markle would be better at picking them out.
While some may argue that these oversized pants are a trendy, fashion-forward style, it is hard to ignore how bad they make the wearer look. This uncomplimentary fashion trend is best kept to influencers and those looking to experiment with unconventional fashion choices, not public figures who are hoping to impress the cameras. Given Kirk and Markle's shared taste for wide-leg trousers, it is only a matter of time before they commit another fashion crime.