Erika Kirk And Meghan Markle Keep Falling For The Same Sloppy Fashion Trap

Both Erika Kirk and Meghan Markle have fallen victim to wide-leg trousers. While some thought the baggy, extra-large clothes were a fun fashion trend in 2025, the look is entirely unflattering on both Kirk and Markle. The wearer may benefit from extra leg room and comfort, but wide-leg trousers look sloppy no matter what you style them with. Kirk was the latest to make this fashion mistake, appearing in conservative radio host Jesus Marquez's March 20, 2026, Instagram post donning white pants that were several sizes too large.

She paired the messy look with a baggy white shirt, which made her entire outfit appear way too large for her frame. Her oversized pants reached the floor, completely hiding her shoes and feet. Despite eyebrow-raising details about Kirk's lavish lifestyle, it appears she could not afford a tailor to save her from this ultimate fashion disaster. The green ball cap with the word "freedom" written on it was the only splash of color on the otherwise bland and colorless outfit. The style was not popular among commenters on the Instagram post, either. "Are those Big Mike's pants she's wearing?" one user commented.

This was not the first time Kirk was caught wearing massive pants that did not fit her. She infamously wore pants that resembled a curtain during the Turning Point USA summit "AmericaFest" on December 21, 2025, at the Phoenix Convention Center. While AmFest 2025 was a fashion disaster for everyone there, that was especially true for Kirk, who wore two different pairs of large white pants on back-to-back days of the event. During her segment with rapper Nicki Minaj, her massive pants swallowed her legs and feet once again. It is hard to imagine why she chose this unflattering fashion style, but it appears it won't be going away any time soon.