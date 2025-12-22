AmFest 2025 Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
After podcaster Charlie Kirk's assassination in September and his wife Erika Kirk's subsequent media blitz, Turning Point USA has been in the news more than usual. After Charlie's death, Erika took over as CEO of the nonprofit conservative group. With all of these changes and all of this newfound prominence in the media, it's no surprise that TPUSA's annual conference AmericaFest was particularly big this year. Over the course of the four-day event, some familiar faces took the stage to profess their love for MAGA and rally Donald Trump fans. And, let's just say, coming from the Mar-a-Lago face, Republican makeup crowd, we're not exactly shocked by some of the fashion moments this weekend featured.
What was the ideal attire for AmericaFest? It seems like the attendees didn't really know, and we definitely don't know after looking at photos from the event. There were sequins, horrible hats, and bad suits. And what would a MAGA-loving event be without some of the longest hair extensions we've ever seen? AmericaFest 2025 may be over, but some of these fashion statements will live in our memories even longer than Trump will be in office.
Nicki Minaj's heart purse looked like a bad combination of fast fashion and denial
What better way to spread love this holiday season than by endorsing Donald Trump's hateful rhetoric and insisting that MAGA fans are "the cool kids?" (via the New York Post.) While most people likely don't view this as the most loving message, Nicki Minaj apparently does. She made a guest appearance at AmericaFest sporting a heart-shaped purse that looked like a $9.99 Forever 21 purchase from 2012, a sweater dress, and hair extensions that nearly reached her knees for an all-in-all bad look.
Erika Kirk's Day 4 'fit looked straight out of Saturday Night Fever
While bonding with Nicki Minaj over their political views, Erika Kirk sported an ensemble that looked like it was plucked right out of John Travolta's closet in the late '70s. She wore a bronze-colored, metallic button-down shirt paired with long, wide, white pants. She also didn't forget two of her favorite accessories, a big cross necklace and hair extensions that look so heavy, they must give her a headache by the end of the day. Overall, this look had some weird vibes.
Erika Kirk's head-to-toe sequins were almost as alarming as the pyrotechnics going off next to her
By now, we all know that Erika Kirk frequently looks like she's confused MAGA events for a beauty pageant. Yet, we were still surprised that her metallic shirt and massive pants look actually wasn't the worst thing she rocked at AmericaFest. On December 20, she wore a suit covered entirely in gold sequins and looked like she had a Bumpit in her hair. Short of hosting a Las Vegas variety show, it's hard to imagine when this look would be appropriate.
It looked like Russell Brand re-wore an old Coachella outfit
Russell Brand already has a history of actual legal trouble, and now he is wanted by the fashion police, too. Brand surprised everyone when he knelt down on the AmericaFest stage to pray, but what was even more surprising was his out-there outfit. He paired an ugly, green, printed button-down shirt with a beige, wide-brimmed hat and matching belt. Every detail of this ensemble felt costume-y and was definitely wrong for the occasion.
Rob Schneider looked like he was about to corner someone at a party and make them watch his magic routine
Wanna see a card trick? Not from this guy, we don't! Red velvet is certainly a festive fabric choice for the holiday season, but what was Rob Schneider thinking sporting it in this way? Not only did the red suit totally overwhelm him, but he overloaded on accessories. Between the matching red tie, pocket square, necklace, and fedora, this outfit was totally clownish.
Tulsi Gabbard was one hat away from a full chef costume
When U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard arrived at the AmericaFest podium, she was dressed head-to-toe in probably the most boring color there is: beige. The color was a bad choice for a monochromatic look, but the outfit's proportions managed to be the worst part. The high neck and longer length of the jacket paired with long, extra-wide-legged pants swallowed Gabbard up. Pairing these pants with a different color or a more form-fitting top or styling this jacket with sleek pants may have helped matters.
Riley Gaines looked ready to take a big meeting in 1985
Thrift shopping is one of the best ways to find unique pieces for your wardrobe. Still, that doesn't mean anything you find at Goodwill from any era will make for a good outfit. From the look of what Riley Gaines chose to wear at the podium at AmericaFest, it seems like this is a lesson she has yet to learn. Gaines sported a boxy brown miniskirt suit that looked like it was plucked straight out of the '80s. Unfortunately, it was way more boring and dated than vintage and cool.