Erika Kirk's Hair Extensions May Be Some Of The Spendiest In MAGAland

Other than her piercing eyes, Erika Kirk's blond locks have become one of the things people notice most about her — and given what she's thought to pay for her extensions, we'd say she's earned an impressive ROI. According to a wig expert who spoke with Nicki Swift's sister site The List, the widow may be shelling out as much as $1,500 on her signature 'do.

Areneé Lashes & Cosmetics founder Amber Renee mused that Erika's hair was likely on the expenny side. "The blend, length and fullness all point to something in the range of about $800 to $1,500, depending on the method and the salon," she told The List. Renee added that the work that had gone into what she saw as "a really high quality install" was impressive. "The color melt is smooth, there's no harsh line where the extensions start, and everything lays really soft and seamless," she observed. Renee also said that the former beauty pageant contestant's hair was "elevated," explaining, "It has that polished, photo-ready finish that is just chef's kiss!"

It's worth noting that Erika's commitment to her enviable tresses goes way back. Even though Charlie Kirk's wife has undergone quite the transformation over the years, one thing that's remained fairly consistent has been her long blond hair. And, while the shade itself seems to have been darker in the past, that aforementioned blend has clearly always been a top priority for the now-CEO of Turning Point USA, with her highlights expertly matching those on her extensions, even when she's pulled it into messy updos. Kristi Noem, who has had her own share of extension fails, may want to take notes.