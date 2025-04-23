Meghan Markle's NYC Pantsuit Fashion Fail Was So Easy To Avoid It Hurts

Returning to her neutral-toned roots, Meghan Markle has once again found a fondness for grabbing an earth-colored outfit for press events. Although Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is quite the style icon, she has been known to make a few questionable fashion decisions (well, Markle has made questionable decisions in general, too). For the 2025 TIME 100 Summit, celebrating the most influential people of the year, Markle stepped out in a pantsuit that wanted to make an oversized statement but ultimately came off looking ill-tailored.

Not learning any lessons from Barack Obama's tan suit moment, Markle wore a possibly "Annie Hall"-inspired large latte-colored pantsuit with a white button down. But the color and fit were not it. Hopefully Michelle Obama doesn't try to copy this Markle look. The wide-legged pants of Markle's suit swallowed her whole, cascading around her whenever she walked, and ultimately making the 5'6" actress appear shorter than she is. Looking at it, the vision Markle most likely had for the outfit is fairly clear, but she needed a better tailor to pull it off. Plus, this isn't the first time Markle has been done dirty by her oversized fashion.