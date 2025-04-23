Meghan Markle's NYC Pantsuit Fashion Fail Was So Easy To Avoid It Hurts
Returning to her neutral-toned roots, Meghan Markle has once again found a fondness for grabbing an earth-colored outfit for press events. Although Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is quite the style icon, she has been known to make a few questionable fashion decisions (well, Markle has made questionable decisions in general, too). For the 2025 TIME 100 Summit, celebrating the most influential people of the year, Markle stepped out in a pantsuit that wanted to make an oversized statement but ultimately came off looking ill-tailored.
Not learning any lessons from Barack Obama's tan suit moment, Markle wore a possibly "Annie Hall"-inspired large latte-colored pantsuit with a white button down. But the color and fit were not it. Hopefully Michelle Obama doesn't try to copy this Markle look. The wide-legged pants of Markle's suit swallowed her whole, cascading around her whenever she walked, and ultimately making the 5'6" actress appear shorter than she is. Looking at it, the vision Markle most likely had for the outfit is fairly clear, but she needed a better tailor to pull it off. Plus, this isn't the first time Markle has been done dirty by her oversized fashion.
Meghan Markle struggles to tailor her fashion
When Meghan Markle launched her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," she got the whole world talking. Not only was the rollout to the show full of ups and downs, but the fashion Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore on the show had critics yammering nonstop. In fact, there was so much commotion around Markle's ill-fitting outfits on her Netflix show that seeing her in this tan suit really puts her fashion choices into perspective. It seems Markle has fully entered her questionable pantsuit era, whether the critics like it or not.
Of course, Markle knew that launching her new show and finally getting her As Ever brand off the ground would make her the talk of the town. But all of this got off to a rocky start for Markle. In fact, 2025 already was a rough one for Markle's fashion sense when she was criticized for her jacket at the Invictus Games. Hopefully Markle can regain her balance and find a new tailor before she starts filming the second season of "With Love, Meghan." Unless, of course, she enjoys all this discourse surrounding her giant fashion pants.