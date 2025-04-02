Michelle Obama's Bland Podcast Fit Looks Ripped From Meghan Markle's Closet

Based on the former first lady's fashion choices as of late, it seems that Michelle Obama is desperate to stay on-trend. Yet, rather than channeling her fashionable daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, like she has seemingly been doing lately, her latest ensemble seems to be taking inspo from another star: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

People have been losing it over Meghan's wardrobe on her new Netflix show ever since it premiered back in March. In the 2022 Netflix docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," Meghan had claimed that pressure from the royal family prevented her from dressing in bright colors when she and Harry were working royals. Yet, when she was in complete control of her look in "With Love, Meghan," her ensembles were anything but colorful. Whether she wants to admit it or not, Meghan seems to, at least lately, be the queen of neutrals. And, while this particular color palette may have gotten her quite a bit of flak, it may also have set a trend. On the latest episode of her podcast "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson," Michelle rocked a laid-back, all-white look that gave us total Meghan vibes.