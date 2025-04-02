Michelle Obama's Bland Podcast Fit Looks Ripped From Meghan Markle's Closet
Based on the former first lady's fashion choices as of late, it seems that Michelle Obama is desperate to stay on-trend. Yet, rather than channeling her fashionable daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, like she has seemingly been doing lately, her latest ensemble seems to be taking inspo from another star: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
People have been losing it over Meghan's wardrobe on her new Netflix show ever since it premiered back in March. In the 2022 Netflix docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," Meghan had claimed that pressure from the royal family prevented her from dressing in bright colors when she and Harry were working royals. Yet, when she was in complete control of her look in "With Love, Meghan," her ensembles were anything but colorful. Whether she wants to admit it or not, Meghan seems to, at least lately, be the queen of neutrals. And, while this particular color palette may have gotten her quite a bit of flak, it may also have set a trend. On the latest episode of her podcast "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson," Michelle rocked a laid-back, all-white look that gave us total Meghan vibes.
Michelle Obama's monochromatic look fits her updated style
Michelle Obama steered clear of color during her April 2 podcast episode. She wore various shades of white, pairing wide-legged pants with an easy breezy open-front vest and flats. It wasn't just the commitment to neutrals that made us think of Meghan Markle's style when we saw this monochromatic 'fit. Its chill yet chic vibes also feel like quintessential Meghan.
Michelle has definitely been spicing up her outfit game on her podcast as of late. And, while this is certainly not one of her bolder looks or much of a fashion statement, it still feels in line with her updated wardrobe. The look feels youthful, fun, and not-too-serious — a far cry from the more buttoned-up looks we were used to seeing her wear during her days as first lady. It seems that Michelle's current style — with long braids and trendier ensembles — is closer to the type of look she really loves. And, whether she's using her kids or a certain duchess as fashion inspo, or just following her own innate fashion sense, it's great to see her in looks that suit her better than ever before.