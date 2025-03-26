Michelle Obama's New Skirt Proves She's Desperate To Stay On-Trend

On a recent episode of Michelle Obama's new "IMO" podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, the former first lady had Keke Palmer on as a guest. While the "Akeelah and the Bee" star was her usual charming and hilarious self, we couldn't help but notice that Obama was rocking a new fashion piece that is very "in" right now: the maxi skirt. This type of clothing can be paired with any top, but can give the illusion of being a full-length dress, depending on how you style it. Obama's is tan-colored and went perfectly with her olive green cardigan.

This isn't the first time this month Obama switched up her wardrobe and added a little pizzazz to it. She spiced up her outfit game with a bold biker look, ditching her formal attire for a burnt orange jacket with lace-up detailing, giving serious "Western, but make it fashion" vibes. Clearly, we are living in a new era of Obama couture and she's pulling off the looks flawlessly.