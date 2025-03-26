Michelle Obama's New Skirt Proves She's Desperate To Stay On-Trend
On a recent episode of Michelle Obama's new "IMO" podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, the former first lady had Keke Palmer on as a guest. While the "Akeelah and the Bee" star was her usual charming and hilarious self, we couldn't help but notice that Obama was rocking a new fashion piece that is very "in" right now: the maxi skirt. This type of clothing can be paired with any top, but can give the illusion of being a full-length dress, depending on how you style it. Obama's is tan-colored and went perfectly with her olive green cardigan.
This isn't the first time this month Obama switched up her wardrobe and added a little pizzazz to it. She spiced up her outfit game with a bold biker look, ditching her formal attire for a burnt orange jacket with lace-up detailing, giving serious "Western, but make it fashion" vibes. Clearly, we are living in a new era of Obama couture and she's pulling off the looks flawlessly.
Michelle Obama's wardrobe makeover could be because of her marriage
However, what's causing this fashion upheaval? It may be due to all the divorce rumors swirling around about Michelle and Barack Obama, which they've tried to squash. For starters, the former president offered bland support of his wife's new podcast, speaking volumes. She hyped him up for eight years when he was running the country, but he couldn't put in a little more effort to cheer on her new venture? Tsk tsk.
Another possibility for the fashion makeover could be for the oldest reason in the book: making a noticeable cosmetic change after going through a breakup. While the Obamas haven't broken up, this could be Michelle's way of symbolically getting bangs and moving onto the next chapter of her life in a subtle way. Change your outside, start feeling better on the inside. Try as she might, Michelle can't hide the big stress point in her marriage to Barack.