Michelle Obama Spices Up Her Outfit Game With Bold Biker Look (Barack WYA)

Michelle Obama ditched the power blazer and instead opted for a chic grunge-western vibe instead. On March 13, 2025, she and her brother, Craig Robinson, paid a visit to Austin, Texas, to record a new episode of their "IMO" podcast at SXSW.

The outfit choice was certainly a first for Michelle, but the former first lady glows in everything she wears. The podcast host wore a matching set of a dusty-orange denim jacket and pants over a black T-Shirt. Most striking was the brown, lace-up details along the seams that gave the outfit a deliberate, youthful pop.

The out-of-character outfit choice comes at the tail of Barack's lack of support for Michelle's new podcast and a slew of rumors that the beloved couple may be headed for divorce. That didn't get Michelle down during the event, though. She posted a series of Instagram Stories to her account moving through their day at the conference, and she was all smiles up on stage with her brother. Excited fans lined up hours ahead of time, and one fan even posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a view of those waiting to see the sibling duo speak.