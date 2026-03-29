Tiger Woods' DUI Crash News Gets Telling Reaction From Donald Trump

Not long after Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of a DUI on March 27, 2026, Donald Trump decided to share his thoughts about the pro golfer's latest brush with the law. According to AL.com, Woods hit the back of a vehicle hauling a trailer in Jupiter Island, Florida. While both parties walked away with zero injuries, his car was flipped onto its side.

Woods, who has a history of legal trouble, stemming partially from his 2017 DUI arrest, is suspected to have been under the influence at the time of the crash. "Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment," said a rep for the Martin County Sheriff's Office. "They did several tests on him, of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in depth roadside tests, and when it was determined, he was placed under arrest ..."

🚨 JUST IN — PRESIDENT TRUMP on Tiger Woods' rollover car crash in Florida: "I feel so badly...really close friend of mine, amazing person, amazing man. He's got some difficulty." Pray for Tiger Woods! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RUJkT63CGd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

Amid the sea of commentary flooding social media, Trump has also chimed in on Woods' crash. Unsurprisingly, the president, who has a long history with Woods, went very easy on him. "I feel so badly, he's got some difficulties. There was an accident, and that's all I know," he said about his friend, whom he called "an amazing person, an amazing man." He continued, "But some difficulties ... I don't want to talk about it." Unfortunately for Woods, Trump is one of the only people who have expressed empathy about his arrest.