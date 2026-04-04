Nicole Kidman Wigs That Were A Complete Disaster
As a longtime actor, it's no surprise that Nicole Kidman has worn plenty of wigs throughout her life, both on and off camera. And while wigs can be a great tool to try out new and innovative looks, there are times when they work, and times when they don't.
We might not even be aware of all the times when Kidman's wigs were at their best, because they looked like her real hair. But other times, well, it probably would have been better if she left the hairstyle on the mannequin. Whether it's a hair and costume designer for a film or Kidman's personal stylist who made the decision to try some risky wigs, sometimes, it doesn't pay off, and Kidman is left looking a bit askew in a hairstyle that really doesn't suit her. At this point, some fans are wondering what Kidman's natural hair actually looks like.
So, what were Kidman's worst wig moments? From the red carpet to the silver screen, there are a handful of times when the Australian star's wigs were simply too much to handle.
Nicole's Cannes wig mishap made headlines
In early 2025, Nicole Kidman attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and was the special honoree at the Kering Women in Motion Gala. While participating in a talk for the gala, where she chatted about her career and plans for the future, an unfortunate detail in her outfit drew attention away from what she had to say, and that was her wig.
The hairpiece was a nice color, but many people couldn't help but notice that it was a little off. It looked like her natural hair was peeking out from under the wig at the front, with the color difference too much to deny. Whoops.
Her dark brown wig in Destroyer overshadowed the character
With such a versatile acting career, Nicole Kidman has worn a slew of different wigs in projects over the years. But one particular hairpiece was quite memorable for the wrong reasons. In 2018, Kidman starred in the crime drama movie "The Destroyer" directed by Karyn Kusama.
While Kidman's impressive performance is undeniable, sadly, people watching the movie were almost certainly distracted by her mop of a brown wig. The character wears a shaggy, short brown wig with bangs in the film. Although it makes sense for the character, the wig is a little too obvious, overshadowing Kidman's acting at times.
Nicole took a risk with her Met Gala wig and it didn't pay off
Nicole Kidman wholeheartedly embraced wigs in 2025. At the Met Gala in May, she stunned fans with a truly unexpected look. To go with the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, Kidman wore a strapless black dress with black gloves and a two-tone pixie cut wig. The hair was swept back, with light blond on top. A long, wavy piece of hair rested over one eye.
People were shocked by the look, and while there were certainly some fans, the divisive hair was a major mishap for others. At the time, some people wondered if she actually cut her hair for the look. Thankfully, she later confirmed that it was a wig.
The actor's rough red wig stood out in her movie Lion
In another instance of a film wig gone wrong for Nicole Kidman, her red curly hairdo from the film "Lion" was rough. In the movie, Kidman stars as Sue Brierley, who adopts a young boy named Saroo from India in the late 1980s. While the red wig is a good pick for the 1980s, it doesn't do the beautiful Kidman any favors.
With audiences likely familiar with the actor, the wig looks extra unnatural. In the film, the hair is all over the place, with curls piled high on her head. The film team certainly could have picked a different wig that worked with the era while still complementing the Hollywood star.
Nicole's blond wig caught fans' eyes for the wrong reasons
While Nicole Kidman's wigs in real life definitely aren't as obvious as her hairpieces in movies and TV roles, some rough wig moments were hard to deny. In a 2024 incident, Kidman went to the Gotham Awards in a hairpiece that featured sleek blond highlights with dark roots.
Unfortunately, fans couldn't help but notice the extra volume at the top and how stringy and thin it was at the ends. The odd volume difference and poor styling of the hair made it even clearer that it was a wig and not her natural hair.
Fans wish Nicole's wig was erased from her drama movie
Set in the early 2000s, Kidman plays a conservative, religious mother who sends her son to a conversion therapy program in the film "Boy Erased." Fans loved her portrayal of a devoted yet misled parent when it came to her acting, but there didn't seem to be any big fans of the wig.
Throughout the movie, Kidman wears a poufy, bright blond wig that is appropriate for the character, but that doesn't make it look any less unnatural on the actor. At one point in the film, she even adds a patterned headband that arguably makes the wig 10 times worse.
Nicole's miniseries The Perfect Couple didn't include the perfect wig
Another poor wig haunted Nicole Kidman's 2024 drama miniseries "The Perfect Couple," in which the starlet played Greer Garrison Winbury, a famous novelist whose life is upturned after a murder happens at her son's wedding.
In the TV show, Kidman's wig is unnaturally voluminous and in your face, distracting people from the story. Some people online spotlighted the hairpiece as one of her worst wig moments, with one Redditor deeming it "incredibly bad." Another wrote, "The wig was particularly egregious."