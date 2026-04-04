Nicole Kidman Wigs That Were A Complete Disaster

As a longtime actor, it's no surprise that Nicole Kidman has worn plenty of wigs throughout her life, both on and off camera. And while wigs can be a great tool to try out new and innovative looks, there are times when they work, and times when they don't.

We might not even be aware of all the times when Kidman's wigs were at their best, because they looked like her real hair. But other times, well, it probably would have been better if she left the hairstyle on the mannequin. Whether it's a hair and costume designer for a film or Kidman's personal stylist who made the decision to try some risky wigs, sometimes, it doesn't pay off, and Kidman is left looking a bit askew in a hairstyle that really doesn't suit her. At this point, some fans are wondering what Kidman's natural hair actually looks like.

So, what were Kidman's worst wig moments? From the red carpet to the silver screen, there are a handful of times when the Australian star's wigs were simply too much to handle.