Nicole Kidman's Sexy Divorce Hair Makeover Is A Total Middle Finger To Keith Urban

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman isn't letting her very public split from longtime husband Keith Urban scare her away from the spotlight. Since the news broke in late September 2025 that Kidman had filed for divorce, the "Babygirl" star has made a number of public appearances, including at the amfAR Dallas Gala on Oct. 4 and, more recently, the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris on Oct. 6. At the latter event, in particular, Kidman debuted a sexy new, post-breakup hairstyle that feels like a total middle finger to Urban.

At the Chanel event, which was part of Paris Fashion Week, Kidman was photographed rocking some textbook divorce bangs — and the look honestly suits her quite well. And if the hairstyle itself wasn't enough of a statement, Kidman was flanked by her and Urban's two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Between her new look and her choice of guests, Kidman's presence said a lot without saying anything at all.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty

Of course, Urban himself also appeared to take a veiled shot at Kidman in his own way. On Sept. 27, shortly before news of Kidman and Urban's divorce went public, country singer Maggie Baugh shared a video on Instagram of herself and Urban performing the latter's song "The Fighter." During the performance, Urban changed the lyric "Baby, I'll be the fighter" to "Maggie, I'll be your guitar player." The kicker? Urban originally wrote the song about Kidman and his desire to "fight" for their relationship. With that in mind, Kidman apparently decided two could play at that game.