Nicole Kidman's Sexy Divorce Hair Makeover Is A Total Middle Finger To Keith Urban
Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman isn't letting her very public split from longtime husband Keith Urban scare her away from the spotlight. Since the news broke in late September 2025 that Kidman had filed for divorce, the "Babygirl" star has made a number of public appearances, including at the amfAR Dallas Gala on Oct. 4 and, more recently, the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris on Oct. 6. At the latter event, in particular, Kidman debuted a sexy new, post-breakup hairstyle that feels like a total middle finger to Urban.
At the Chanel event, which was part of Paris Fashion Week, Kidman was photographed rocking some textbook divorce bangs — and the look honestly suits her quite well. And if the hairstyle itself wasn't enough of a statement, Kidman was flanked by her and Urban's two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Between her new look and her choice of guests, Kidman's presence said a lot without saying anything at all.
Of course, Urban himself also appeared to take a veiled shot at Kidman in his own way. On Sept. 27, shortly before news of Kidman and Urban's divorce went public, country singer Maggie Baugh shared a video on Instagram of herself and Urban performing the latter's song "The Fighter." During the performance, Urban changed the lyric "Baby, I'll be the fighter" to "Maggie, I'll be your guitar player." The kicker? Urban originally wrote the song about Kidman and his desire to "fight" for their relationship. With that in mind, Kidman apparently decided two could play at that game.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce was a long time coming
If we're being totally honest, we kind of saw Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split coming, for a number of reasons. After all, there were some sketchy things everyone just ignored about Urban, such as cheating rumors, as well as the fact that one of his exes seemed to warn Kidman that the country singer might not be ready to settle down. Lo and behold, it was reportedly Urban's relationship with a new woman that put the final nail in the coffin of his marriage to Kidman, which had apparently been struggling as is. The sad part is that while the divorce filing was evidently a long time coming, Kidman reportedly did everything in her power to stop it from reaching that point.
"She didn't want this," a source told People when the news broke, adding, "She has been fighting to save the marriage." Shortly after the fact, another source implied to People that the fight to save Kidman and Urban's marriage was purely one-sided on Kidman's part, and that Urban was well past the point of meeting her halfway, effectively putting paid to any hopes that they could get things back on track. "Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed," the source said. "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on," they continued. At that point, forget changing a lyric or two. Urban may need to drop "The Fighter" from his setlist altogether.