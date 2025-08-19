Nicole Kidman's 11 Worst Wigs Fans Couldn't Ignore

In the annals of celluloid lore — or, at the least, in recent decades — there hasn't been another leading lady quite like Nicole Kidman. Her turn as Virginia Woolf in 2002's "The Hours" was as heartbreaking as it was inspiring, netting her an Academy Award win for best actress the following year, and she continues to bring the same passion she showed then to each new role she takes on.

Her innate abilities notwithstanding, Kidman has been aided in the transformation from Hollywood A-lister to whatever character she's playing at the moment by tailoring her look — and, more specifically, her hair — to the role with the help of wigs. Her hair transformations for 1998's "Practical Magic" and 2001's "The Others" are the stuff of legend, and the sheer number of different looks she has employed has become difficult to track.

That said, not all wigs are created equal, and even though her acting ability always shines through, her wigs have occasionally inspired the wrong kind of chatter; the same kind of chatter that has also landed Kidman on the worst-dressed list a handful of times. Here's our list of 11 wigs that Kidman wore that missed the mark for one reason or another.