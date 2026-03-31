Usha Vance Drops A Bomb About Her Marriage To JD & His Next Move Says It All

And now, in some rather unexpected news, Usha Vance, who is pregnant with her fourth child with Vice President JD Vance, is launching her own podcast. The Second Lady of the United States announced that she will be hosting a reading podcast called "Storytime With the Second Lady," as part of her advocacy to promote greater literacy among children. In a new interview, Usha discussed her latest project with NBC News, alongside delving into all things pregnancy and marriage. In a surprisingly candid moment, the former lawyer revealed that she and JD don't always see eye to eye on everything. As Usha clarified, "I'm not his staffer. I'm not involved in this in any professional sense."

Well, fair point. But that's a bold admission given all the strange rumors circling about the Vances' marriage. She declined to elaborate any further on their disagreements out of respect for her husband, but stressed that they always manage to work things out, chiefly through healthy and honest communication. "The expectation is that we are going to be open-minded and have a conversation, and that I'll provide him input from the perspective of someone who loves him and wants him to succeed," Usha elaborated. As she reasoned, "Even if we don't agree, it's — I think it's always very productive."

Meanwhile, JD's response to Usha's interview pretty much says everything about the state of their union. He reacted to her podcast launch by posting a brief and impersonal message for his wife on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reposting a tweet from The White House, JD wrote, "Very proud of my wife, Usha, for launching her podcast today!" Hmm. Honestly, it feels more like a PR move.