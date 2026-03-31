Usha Vance Drops A Bomb About Her Marriage To JD & His Next Move Says It All
And now, in some rather unexpected news, Usha Vance, who is pregnant with her fourth child with Vice President JD Vance, is launching her own podcast. The Second Lady of the United States announced that she will be hosting a reading podcast called "Storytime With the Second Lady," as part of her advocacy to promote greater literacy among children. In a new interview, Usha discussed her latest project with NBC News, alongside delving into all things pregnancy and marriage. In a surprisingly candid moment, the former lawyer revealed that she and JD don't always see eye to eye on everything. As Usha clarified, "I'm not his staffer. I'm not involved in this in any professional sense."
Well, fair point. But that's a bold admission given all the strange rumors circling about the Vances' marriage. She declined to elaborate any further on their disagreements out of respect for her husband, but stressed that they always manage to work things out, chiefly through healthy and honest communication. "The expectation is that we are going to be open-minded and have a conversation, and that I'll provide him input from the perspective of someone who loves him and wants him to succeed," Usha elaborated. As she reasoned, "Even if we don't agree, it's — I think it's always very productive."
Meanwhile, JD's response to Usha's interview pretty much says everything about the state of their union. He reacted to her podcast launch by posting a brief and impersonal message for his wife on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reposting a tweet from The White House, JD wrote, "Very proud of my wife, Usha, for launching her podcast today!" Hmm. Honestly, it feels more like a PR move.
Usha Vance is fully aware of their differences
Earlier this year, JD Vance and Usha Vance made headlines when they announced that they were expecting another child — a baby boy — this summer. The happy couple shared the news through a joint announcement that was notably released amid increasingly loud divorce rumors. During her interview with NBC News, Usha hinted that having another baby might be one of those things she and JD didn't initially see eye to eye on. The second lady explained that she had been content with three children before falling pregnant again sometime last year. "I grew up in a family of two, and I thought that was a great number. And then I had two kids and I thought — I didn't feel quite done, right? So I really wanted to have a third child," she admitted.
Usha wasn't totally sold, but JD was pretty persuasive and eventually, he convinced her. "I realized that I was feeling more and more kind of excited about that possibility, and so, if there was a chance, I should take it," Usha recalled. However, she added that she would have been perfectly happy regardless. As a former Democrat, Usha was also asked how she feels about being part of the MAGA movement after registering as a Republican when JD ran for Senate in 2021. "I do feel very comfortable in that no one has ever asked me to engage in any kind of litmus test on anything," she responded. However, it's not hard to imagine the Vances clashing.
As Usha openly acknowledged, when it comes to politics, "Sometimes I have views that are way more idiosyncratic." No matter what, though, she supports her husband, which is crucial given the second lady is widely credited with engineering his impressive career trajectory.