Everything Usha Vance Does As Second Lady Of The United States

Ever wondered what the second lady of the United States actually does? Since becoming both the first Indian-American and the first Hindu woman to ever hold that prestigious title, JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has been pretty busy. Usha is taking the role very seriously, even leaving her position as a trial lawyer at the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson in the summer of 2024 while her husband was campaigning.

After becoming second lady, Usha told The Free Press, "To me, the highest priority right now is to be actually a normal person." While clearly trying to remain as down to earth as she possibly can, the San Diego native has also been taking on many of the traditional duties of a second lady. These include representing the United States at international events, attending official functions alongside the Vice President, supporting military families, and hosting and participating in holiday events.