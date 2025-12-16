Everything Usha Vance Does As Second Lady Of The United States
Ever wondered what the second lady of the United States actually does? Since becoming both the first Indian-American and the first Hindu woman to ever hold that prestigious title, JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has been pretty busy. Usha is taking the role very seriously, even leaving her position as a trial lawyer at the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson in the summer of 2024 while her husband was campaigning.
After becoming second lady, Usha told The Free Press, "To me, the highest priority right now is to be actually a normal person." While clearly trying to remain as down to earth as she possibly can, the San Diego native has also been taking on many of the traditional duties of a second lady. These include representing the United States at international events, attending official functions alongside the Vice President, supporting military families, and hosting and participating in holiday events.
Usha Vance has been on hand in different diplomatic situations
Usha Vance, who has changed a fair bit since becoming second lady, kicked off her official duties by embarking on an international tour in February 2025. Second ladies have often been known to represent the United States in diplomatic situations, so it was fitting that Usha accompanied her husband on his five-day trip to France and Germany – their first international outing as second couple. The Vances first visited France, where the couple attended a lunch in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the Grand Palais. Later, in Germany, the vice president and second lady visited the Dachau concentration camp. A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, Abba Naor, walked the halls alongside the second couple, as the group heard stories about the camp's history.
A few weeks later, Usha engaged in more diplomatic duties when she visited Greenland. NPR's White House correspondent, Deepa Shivaram, explained Usha's plans for the big trip, sharing, "Spouses of presidents and vice presidents have typically played a role in facilitating some kind of, you know, soft diplomacy. According to the White House, this is a cultural excursion. Vance will visit historical sites, learn about Greenland's heritage, and attend Greenland's national dogsled race."
Usha Vance led the presidential delegation at the Special Olympics
Usha Vance followed in the footsteps of many second ladies before her by representing the United States at a major international event in March 2025. That month, Usha headed to Turin, Italy, to lead the presidential delegation at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games. Usha brought along one of her three children, son Ewan, for the big event. This trip marked Usha's first solo outing in her role, and it also led to her first official post on social media as second lady.
"I am honored to have attended the Special Olympics Winter Games this weekend and to have led the Presidential delegation," Usha wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos from the event. "Hearing from these inspirational athletes about their journeys and dedication to their events was uplifting. Thank you @specialolympics for fostering a community of leaders, and for such a warm welcome. Go Team USA!"
Continuing with tradition, Usha Vance has supported the troops alongside the first lady
Supporting the troops is a big part of the role of second lady, so it's no surprise that Usha Vance has made a few visits to military areas since taking on the position. In November, Usha and first lady Melania Trump headed to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the largest Marine Corps base on the East Coast. This was Usha and Melania's first joint outing, one that saw the ladies meeting with military families and thanking them for their service during a pre-Thanksgiving event.
The Military Times reported that Usha gave a touching speech while speaking to service members at the end of their visit, telling them, "Today, I've had the privilege of spending time with your families at the elementary and high schools on base. At a time when children around the country are struggling, it is so heartening to see thriving schools and engaged students. Military families are truly a model for our country." Meanwhile, CNN reported that Usha spoke glowingly of the first lady at the event, sharing, "I'm honored to introduce our first lady, who shares my deep gratitude for your sacrifices to secure our country's safety and its well-being."
Second ladies historically have helped make the holidays special
In December, Usha Vance accompanied Melania Trump to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where they built holiday care packages for deployed service members. The represented the second lady's role not only in supporting the troops, but also assisting with holiday events. The first and second ladies teamed up with the American Red Cross to make over 700 care packages, which included items like Rice Krispies, Slim Jims, popcorn packets, handwritten notes, and tissues.
The New York Post reported that Usha shared upbeat sentiments about the event. "The care packages that we're assembling today are part proud and enduring tradition," she told attendees. "It's an honor to contribute to that legacy of service today. As we enter the holiday season, may we be reminded of our shared responsibility for our communities, our neighbors, and our nation." Usha was correct about this tradition being enduring, too — the Red Cross has produced care packages for the military since World War I.