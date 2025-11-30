Before & After Photos Of Usha Vance Since The Election Are Worrisome
In a short period of time, Usha Vance underwent quite the transformation after JD Vance was elected to office. The difference is quite startling when you look at photos of Usha from the Republican National Convention in July 2024. This was when her husband was first announced as Donald Trump's running mate. For the high-profile event, the former lawyer stunned in a cobalt blue dress. Her skin looked glowing as she spoke to the Republican crowd. During the event, the Vances looked enamored with one another as they shared a smooch on stage. Usha, who prefers to rock a natural look, had a few gray hairs sprinkled throughout her dark locks, but they were nothing compared to how silver she looked merely months later.
After only nine months into his term as vice president, JD and the second lady visited Minneapolis in September 2025 to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church. The couple was mismatched color-wise, as JD wore a dark blue suit, while Usha opted for an all-black ensemble. However, it was not her color-scheme that stood out. Of course, the visit was a solemn occasion, but SLOTUS's face looked as if she had been in mourning for months. She appeared sleep-deprived and many years older than she had the previous summer. Her black hair had almost turned fully gray, which was a change that didn't go unnoticed by the public. "I'm also in my mid-30s and have a lot more gray hairs since JD Vance took office," an X user joked.
Besides the physical transformation, there have been other hints that Usha is tired of White House life.
Usha Vance was thrust into the spotlight as SLOTUS
Usha Vance fueled divorce rumors with her timeline revelation about JD Vance's vice presidential nomination. JD was officially announced as Donald Trump's running mate at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, but the Vances themselves had little time to process the information before being thrust into the spotlight. Appearing on the "Citizen McCain" podcast with Meghan McCain in June 2025, the second lady revealed she had learned about JD's nomination shortly before they appeared in front of the crowd at the RNC. "Yeah, so I would say the way that I felt was just overwhelmed with the practicalities of things," Usha told McCain. Hearing details of how quickly their lives were changed gives some clues as to why Usha's hair went gray so fast. "We had to suddenly move hotel rooms, we suddenly had a Secret Service detail, and there was really no opportunity for reflection or anything like that," she added. Besides the pressures of being married to the vice president, there were other factors contributing to Usha's stress levels.
Just under a year after JD was elected, he went viral for sharing a prolonged hug with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event in October 2025. That caused speculation about the marital status of the Vances to go into overdrive. Rumors of a pending divorce ramped back up a couple of weeks later when the second lady was photographed at a military base without her wedding ring. The chatter about a possible divorce was so loud that Usha issued a statement to People via a spokesperson explaining she had simply forgotten her ring at home.
Considering all these factors, it's no wonder Usha has quickly aged while her husband has been in office.