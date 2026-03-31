Vanessa Trump Reportedly Has Tiger Woods In The Dog House After DUI Scandal
Tiger Woods' legal trouble has reportedly put his relationship with Vanessa Trump in jeopardy. Although Vanessa's former father-in-law, President Donald Trump, went easy on Tiger Woods following his DUI crash she's not feeling quite as charitable. "She's both disappointed and a little bit p***ed, if I'm being honest," a source dished to the Daily Mail. "It's a definite red flag and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out, and that she's going to require that." They also warned, "He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around."
Vanessa wants the legendary golfer, who previously sought treatment for a painkiller addiction, to get any help he may need. "She has explicitly told him he needs to 'Get into treatment, NOW!' because she believes things have reached a critical point," another insider told RadarOnline, adding, "Whatever the outcome of this driving incident, she thinks, going by his history, he still needs a lot of help psychologically and wants him to see someone immediately."
Woods' chronic pain has been linked to previous car accidents, one of which led to his DUI arrest almost a decade ago. Still, Vanessa isn't allowing the pro golfer to make any excuses for his bad behavior. "From her perspective, there is no room for delay, denial, or excuses — she wants to see decisive action right now, not promises that things will improve later," the source added.
Vanessa Trump is reportedly embarrassed by Tiger Woods' DUI
Vanessa Trump may be concerned about Tiger Woods sorting himself out, but she's also worried about how the legendary athlete's legal problems are making her look to the public. "Vanessa is feeling a deep sense of embarrassment over how this has all unfolded," a RadarOnline insider revealed. "Those in her inner circle have been reaching out and questioning what is going on, which has only heightened the pressure on her, and she feels like she has been placed in a very uncomfortable and exposed position." This echoes what a Daily Mail source disclosed about Vanessa's feelings: "[She] is embarrassed too. All her friends are like 'girl, what the hell?”
Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa's ex-husband and the father of their five children, is also reportedly concerned about Woods' latest legal issues. "Don Jr. has been supportive of Tiger and Vanessa, especially when it comes to the kids, which is always his main focus, but the recent situation raised some concerns for him," an insider shared with People. He also expressed relief over the fact that Vanessa and their children weren't involved in the crash. Like Woods, Don Jr. has yet to make an official statement about the matter. In fact, other than President Donald Trump himself, Vanessa and the rest of the famous family have also remained silent.