Vanessa Trump Reportedly Has Tiger Woods In The Dog House After DUI Scandal

Tiger Woods' legal trouble has reportedly put his relationship with Vanessa Trump in jeopardy. Although Vanessa's former father-in-law, President Donald Trump, went easy on Tiger Woods following his DUI crash she's not feeling quite as charitable. "She's both disappointed and a little bit p***ed, if I'm being honest," a source dished to the Daily Mail. "It's a definite red flag and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out, and that she's going to require that." They also warned, "He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around."

Vanessa wants the legendary golfer, who previously sought treatment for a painkiller addiction, to get any help he may need. "She has explicitly told him he needs to 'Get into treatment, NOW!' because she believes things have reached a critical point," another insider told RadarOnline, adding, "Whatever the outcome of this driving incident, she thinks, going by his history, he still needs a lot of help psychologically and wants him to see someone immediately."

Woods' chronic pain has been linked to previous car accidents, one of which led to his DUI arrest almost a decade ago. Still, Vanessa isn't allowing the pro golfer to make any excuses for his bad behavior. "From her perspective, there is no room for delay, denial, or excuses — she wants to see decisive action right now, not promises that things will improve later," the source added.