Hollywood's Most Notorious Rumored Serial Cheaters

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Few celeb-centric stories manage to rile the masses like those involving relationships and romance, especially when those stories involve extramarital affairs or some other form of infidelity. President Bill Clinton's liaison with Monica Lewinsky during the late 1990s didn't just cause issues for him politically — it was a tabloid scandal on a worldwide scale. Similarly, the drama that emerged between Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie in the 2000s became one of the more infamous love triangles in the Tinseltown annals.

These days, the blowback when a celeb strays from their significant other is swifter and more severe thanks to the 24/7 news cycle and the proliferation of social media. As ever, though, the potential for bad publicity isn't always enough to stop stars with wandering eyes from hooking up behind their partners' backs. Some of those reported adulterers even find themselves labeled repeat offenders when rumors of their misdeeds grow in scope.

From Hollywood's biggest names to golf's most decorated champion, the celebs on this list are alleged (and, in some cases, confirmed) to have cheated on their partners more than once, and/or with multiple different people.