Taylor Sheridan's Big Age Gap With His Wife Is Glaringly Obvious In These Pics
"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan has found historic success through his smash-hit series and its various spinoffs. The American actor, screenwriter, and director said he could not have done any of it without his wife, Nicole Muirbrook, who is 13 years younger than him. During the 2026 New York City premiere of his latest spin-off series, "The Madison," Sheridan credited his success to her unwavering support. "I'd like to begin it by thanking my wife, who believed in me when no one else did, including myself. Without her I'd just be the coolest acting coach in L.A. I'm really glad I'm not," he said (via People).
The age-gap couple first met in acting classes, where they eventually discovered their shared interest in ranching and riding horses. Muirbrook is a former model and actress who appeared on a few shows, including "How I Met Your Mother" and "Dark Blue." In September 2010, they had their first and only child together, a son named Gus. Given their shared love for cowboys and cowgirls, which shines through in Sheridan's television work, the pair eventually married in 2013 and now own two ranches in Texas, where they live with their son.
The ranching couple's real-life cowboy romance and success story is enviable to many, but their significant age gap is often swept under the rug. While this 13-year difference in age may seem less obvious as they get older, photos of the pair often capture just how drastic their age gap really is. While Sheridan is continuously morphing into a silver fox and growing into an old rancher aesthetic, Muirbrook remains seemingly youthful and radiant.
Taylor Sheridan looks old in black and white
In an Instagram post shared by Nicole Muirbrook to celebrate Valentine's Day 2022, Taylor Sheridan looked notably older than his wife in black and white. As one user commented, "Dam he looks older." The photo's lack of color could not hide the fact that Sheridan was showing obvious signs of aging, with defined forehead lines and wrinkles forming around his mouth. Muirbrook looks flawless in comparison, with smooth skin and minimal signs of aging. She was in her late 30s at this point, while he was almost 52.
Taylor Sheridan's 13-year age gap marriage is obvious on the red carpet
On February 22, 2023, honoree Taylor Sheridan brought his wife, Nicole Muirbrook, to the Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas. The couple dressed in a dark navy color scheme that flattered them both. However, the bright lights of the red carpet made Sheridan's gray stubble and graying hair hard to miss next to his wife's jet-black hair and smooth skin. Sheridan's fine lines and crow's feet around his eyes were especially prominent in the photo, making him look much older alongside Muirbrook.
Taylor Sheridan looks like an old cowboy at a Dallas game
Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Muirbrook went on a family outing with their son Gus while attending an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Despite the hats that covered a significant portion of their faces, Sheridan's gray stubble and his signature crow's feet are still easy to spot. The multiple creases and wrinkles around his cheeks also make him appear much older than Muirbrook, who does not have any visible ones of her own.
Nicole Muirbrook looks a lot younger at the 1923 premiere
People tend to ignore the shady side of "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, perhaps because he has so many dang TV shows. He and his wife, Nicole Muirbrook, attended the Las Vegas premiere of yet another show, "1923," on December 3, 2022, where Sheridan was dressed like one of his characters. He opted for a rustic, old rancher look that suited him. Meanwhile, Muirbrook looked sleek and classy in an all-red pant suit. The bright red hues and modern style made her look even more vibrant than usual, especially next to Sheridan in dusty cowboy attire.
Taylor Sheridan's fine lines show up in HD
While "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's tragic real-life story was a lot to overcome, Nicole Muirbrook has stood by his side ever since they met in the 2000s. When they attended the world premiere of his show "1883" on December 11, 2021, the couple was dressed to the nines in all black for a glamorized, mature look. The sophisticated style made them both look older, but Sheridan's forehead wrinkles and fine lines were captured in hi-def on the red carpet. The glam could not disguise the couple's massive age gap when photographed up close under bright lights.
Taylor Sheridan looks like a seasoned professor
On May 8, 2025, Nicole Muirbrook shared an Instagram post to celebrate her husband's honorary degree from Texas Christian University. She wrote alongside the photo, "Taylor Sheridan went in... Dr. Sheridan came out. Proud doesn't even begin to cover it. Thank you, Texas State!" Sheridan looked like a seasoned professor in the photo, embracing the silver fox look. While his age is evident in the photo, Muirbrook looks like she could be his daughter. In fact, her skin appears so flawless in the photo that it looks airbrushed.
Taylor Sheridan and Troy Aikman look way older than their partners
In November 2025, Nicole Muirbrook shared an Instagram photo beside her husband with Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman and his new girlfriend, Marisa Howard. "The best night, thank you!" Aikman commented on the post. Aikman moved on with a much younger woman after his divorce, and their whopping 19-year age gap makes Taylor Sheridan and Muirbrook's age gap pale in comparison. With the two age-gap couples posing beside each other, it is abundantly clear that both Aikman and Sheridan are much older than their respective partners.
Their age gap is obvious at the Kentucky Derby
In May 2025, Nicole Muirbrook and husband Taylor Sheridan posed for an Instagram photo on the Kentucky Derby's red carpet, and they dressed to impress. The annual horse race in Louisville, Kentucky, is known for high fashion, including unique and colorful hats like the one Muirbrook pulled off. Meanwhile, Sheridan's massive cowboy hat could not hide the fact that he still looks much older than his wife. As usual, the red carpet lights highlighted his gray hair and stubble, while his wife looked immaculate.