Taylor Sheridan's Big Age Gap With His Wife Is Glaringly Obvious In These Pics

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan has found historic success through his smash-hit series and its various spinoffs. The American actor, screenwriter, and director said he could not have done any of it without his wife, Nicole Muirbrook, who is 13 years younger than him. During the 2026 New York City premiere of his latest spin-off series, "The Madison," Sheridan credited his success to her unwavering support. "I'd like to begin it by thanking my wife, who believed in me when no one else did, including myself. Without her I'd just be the coolest acting coach in L.A. I'm really glad I'm not," he said (via People).

The age-gap couple first met in acting classes, where they eventually discovered their shared interest in ranching and riding horses. Muirbrook is a former model and actress who appeared on a few shows, including "How I Met Your Mother" and "Dark Blue." In September 2010, they had their first and only child together, a son named Gus. Given their shared love for cowboys and cowgirls, which shines through in Sheridan's television work, the pair eventually married in 2013 and now own two ranches in Texas, where they live with their son.

The ranching couple's real-life cowboy romance and success story is enviable to many, but their significant age gap is often swept under the rug. While this 13-year difference in age may seem less obvious as they get older, photos of the pair often capture just how drastic their age gap really is. While Sheridan is continuously morphing into a silver fox and growing into an old rancher aesthetic, Muirbrook remains seemingly youthful and radiant.