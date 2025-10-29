The Shady Side Of Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Everyone Ignores

Taylor Sheridan was a struggling actor when he sold his first screenplay in 2011. Within just a decade, he became one of Hollywood's most successful showrunners. With hits like "Yellowstone" and its spinoffs "1883" and "1923," "Mayor of Kingstown," "Landman," and "Special Ops: Lioness," he brought in millions of new subscribers to Paramount and made Americans realize they needed Westerns back in their lives. But bringing back the cowboys also exposed Sheridan's shady side.

Because of the profits he has helped generate for the studios he works with, Sheridan has been accused of using his influence to broaden the scope of his powers. From profiting off of arguably unnecessary costs to feuding with his main protagonists, the showrunner's ethics have been called into question. His writing has also drawn criticism, particularly for his portrayal of Indigenous and female characters. But he doesn't want to hear about it.

Sheridan infamously avoids writers' rooms, preferring to write all his scripts alone. "The freedom of the artist to create must be unfettered. ... If I have to check in creatively with others for a story I've wholly built in my brain, that would probably be the end of me telling TV stories," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. His overprotectiveness of his scripts may have caused issues along the way, but ultimately, he is making bank and helping others do the same. So he will continue to do things his way. But that doesn't mean he won't have to face the consequences once in a while.