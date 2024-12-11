The Tell-Tale Sign Kevin Costner Is Bitter With His Yellowstone Exit

Kevin Costner might be all smiles about his post-"Yellowstone" plans, but his actions tell a different story. While he's busy playing cowboy on his own terms, it seems like life after Dutton Ranch isn't quite as rosy as he'd like us to believe. The man who was once the face of "Yellowstone" looks like he's grappling with a bad case of FOMO.

In June 2024, Costner announced his exit with an Instagram farewell, claiming he couldn't continue with season five due to his commitment to "Horizon," a project meant to cement his legacy as a Western drama king. "I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationships that I've been able to develop. And I'll see you at the movies," he said. However, during his divorce hearings with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, it was revealed that the situation was far more complicated than a packed schedule. He claimed that he had to move heaven and earth to accommodate filming, only for production to delay scripts and lowball him with a pay cut. "I couldn't help them any more. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons [and] there were issues with the creative," he testified, according to People. It sounds like he was pushed into an exit he didn't entirely want.

And now? His bitterness is on full display. On the very night of the final season red-carpet premiere of "Yellowstone," Costner showed up at a different awards show instead, making it clear where he stood. To top it off, he claimed he didn't even know the show had begun airing.