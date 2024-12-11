The Tell-Tale Sign Kevin Costner Is Bitter With His Yellowstone Exit
Kevin Costner might be all smiles about his post-"Yellowstone" plans, but his actions tell a different story. While he's busy playing cowboy on his own terms, it seems like life after Dutton Ranch isn't quite as rosy as he'd like us to believe. The man who was once the face of "Yellowstone" looks like he's grappling with a bad case of FOMO.
In June 2024, Costner announced his exit with an Instagram farewell, claiming he couldn't continue with season five due to his commitment to "Horizon," a project meant to cement his legacy as a Western drama king. "I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationships that I've been able to develop. And I'll see you at the movies," he said. However, during his divorce hearings with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, it was revealed that the situation was far more complicated than a packed schedule. He claimed that he had to move heaven and earth to accommodate filming, only for production to delay scripts and lowball him with a pay cut. "I couldn't help them any more. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons [and] there were issues with the creative," he testified, according to People. It sounds like he was pushed into an exit he didn't entirely want.
And now? His bitterness is on full display. On the very night of the final season red-carpet premiere of "Yellowstone," Costner showed up at a different awards show instead, making it clear where he stood. To top it off, he claimed he didn't even know the show had begun airing.
He insisted he didn't know Yellowstone was already airing
Kevin Costner has been acting like a bitter ex, trying to show he's moved on from "Yellowstone" while making it glaringly obvious he hasn't. On November 7, 2024, as the cast gathered for the final season red-carpet premiere, Costner was across the Atlantic at the Bambi Awards in Germany, where he accepted the "Actor International" award. Dapper in a tux and flying solo, Costner's timing couldn't have been more conspicuous — while his former co-stars celebrated the show's swan song, he was busy proving he didn't need them.
What's more, just days later, in an interview on "The Michael Smerconish Program," Costner revealed he hadn't caught up on the show's final season — or even realized it was airing. "I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night. That's a swear to god moment," he dished before hinting at his dissatisfaction with his character's exit. "I didn't see it. I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it," he explained, although he noted that the writers probably had a reason for it. "Well, they're pretty smart people. Maybe it's a red herring. Who knows? They're very good. And they'll figure that out."
Despite all this, Costner insists there's no bad blood or tension with the "Yellowstone" cast and crew — even if his actions and words suggest otherwise. "I don't have any bad blood with 'Yellowstone.' I love the show. You know, I just did... I have to let go of it, and I don't really want to talk about it that much at this point," he said during an appearance on "The Adam Carolla Show," adding, "We'll just see what life brings me."