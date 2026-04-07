Jude Law Has Paid A Stunning Amount In Child Support To His Baby Mamas
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A-list actor Jude Law captured the hearts and minds of many for his portrayal of Graham, a handsome, single, devoted father of two daughters, in Nancy Meyers' film "The Holiday." In reality, however, Law is a man with a rather complicated love life (including a high-profile cheating scandal) and father to a whopping seven children. They include Rafferty, Iris, and Rudy, with his first wife, Sadie Frost; Sophia, with former girlfriend Samantha Burke; Ada, with singer Catherine Harding; and two more children with his second wife, Philippa Coan.
"Being a daddy is what counts," Law unabashedly declared to Parade in 2009. "I've been busy rehearsing that in real life for more than 10 years. I used to sleep until noon, but it's not so bad to have to get up at 7 and give them breakfast. My daughter made me realize that if there's anything that's going to make a man of you, it's having your will broken by a little girl."
As it turns out, however, being a daddy is putting some strain on Law's wallet, too. In 2014, TMZ reported that at one point, the famous thespian and then-father of four was shelling out more than $250,000 a year in child support. Per the agreement, based on Law's income totaling $3.4 million in 2009 and $2.4 million in 2010, Law was required to dole out $9,000 a month to Burke in child support. That's not all. According to the court documents, Jude was also on the hook to pay his ex-wife, Sadie Frost, $13,000 a month in child support for their three shared children.
Jude Law has joyously juggled many women and children
Fortunately for Law, it appeared he didn't mind forking over so much child support, as he went on to add three more kids to his ever-growing brood. These include daughter Ada in 2015, and eventually two children with his second wife, psychologist Philippa Coan, whom he married in 2019. "We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence," Law gushed to The Telegraph in 2020, before revealing that more children were certainly not out of the question for him and his new bride.
However, it's not been all sunshine and rainbows for the father of seven — especially when dealing with all of his children's mothers. Over the years, the relationship with his ex-wife, actor Sadie Frost, has often been the subject of tabloid fodder, involving allegations of infidelity and swinging. Then, on October 15, 2010, Frost penned a tell-all of sorts, "Crazy Days: My Autobiography," recounting the rise and fall of her high-profile six-year marriage to Law.
As one can imagine, Law was none too pleased with the autobiography and took Frost to court in an effort to get certain portions of it cut before its publication. In the end, Law emerged victorious. Since then, however, it appears things are quite amicable between the exes and co-parents. In 2011, Law told The Guardian that he and Frost had "a really good setup" for raising their children together. "We have a very healthy 50-50 custody arrangement and we live close by," he added.