Jude Law Has Paid A Stunning Amount In Child Support To His Baby Mamas

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A-list actor Jude Law captured the hearts and minds of many for his portrayal of Graham, a handsome, single, devoted father of two daughters, in Nancy Meyers' film "The Holiday." In reality, however, Law is a man with a rather complicated love life (including a high-profile cheating scandal) and father to a whopping seven children. They include Rafferty, Iris, and Rudy, with his first wife, Sadie Frost; Sophia, with former girlfriend Samantha Burke; Ada, with singer Catherine Harding; and two more children with his second wife, Philippa Coan.

"Being a daddy is what counts," Law unabashedly declared to Parade in 2009. "I've been busy rehearsing that in real life for more than 10 years. I used to sleep until noon, but it's not so bad to have to get up at 7 and give them breakfast. My daughter made me realize that if there's anything that's going to make a man of you, it's having your will broken by a little girl."

As it turns out, however, being a daddy is putting some strain on Law's wallet, too. In 2014, TMZ reported that at one point, the famous thespian and then-father of four was shelling out more than $250,000 a year in child support. Per the agreement, based on Law's income totaling $3.4 million in 2009 and $2.4 million in 2010, Law was required to dole out $9,000 a month to Burke in child support. That's not all. According to the court documents, Jude was also on the hook to pay his ex-wife, Sadie Frost, $13,000 a month in child support for their three shared children.