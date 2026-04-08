Jude Law's Age Gap With His Second Wife Is Painfully Obvious In These Pics

Jude Law has had a complicated love life over the years, but since settling down with his second wife, Dr. Phillipa Coan, he appears to have found more stability. It might help that she doesn't work in the entertainment industry; Coan is a psychologist with a unique niche, applying that background to energy management under climate change through her company, Stride. Apparently, the psychologist worked her charms on the "Sherlock Holmes" star, and he fell head over heels early in their relationship.

Law and Coan started dating in early 2015, and she met his loved ones only a few months later, even including his first wife, Sadie Frost, with whom he shares three children. "He's pretty smitten and doesn't want to mess it up," an insider told the Daily Mail in May 2015. After falling hard early on, the couple took their time and were married in April 2019. Keeping with Coan's profile, the ceremony was a small affair held at a town hall.

The truth about Law's wife, however, is that they have a 13-year age gap. Even though he is the senior in the relationship, the actor obviously respects and takes cues from Coan, appreciating her especially as he ages. "Phil's a psychologist. So we enjoy a very healthy relationship where we talk a lot about how we feel," Law told GQ in November 2024, adding, "I think one should, in middle age, start to reflect. What are the patterns I've created? What are the relationships I have?"

Another aspect of their marriage that may help maintain a healthy relationship is that Coan prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Despite their low-key romance, there have been multiple pictures of the duo that make their age difference very obvious.