Jude Law's Age Gap With His Second Wife Is Painfully Obvious In These Pics
Jude Law has had a complicated love life over the years, but since settling down with his second wife, Dr. Phillipa Coan, he appears to have found more stability. It might help that she doesn't work in the entertainment industry; Coan is a psychologist with a unique niche, applying that background to energy management under climate change through her company, Stride. Apparently, the psychologist worked her charms on the "Sherlock Holmes" star, and he fell head over heels early in their relationship.
Law and Coan started dating in early 2015, and she met his loved ones only a few months later, even including his first wife, Sadie Frost, with whom he shares three children. "He's pretty smitten and doesn't want to mess it up," an insider told the Daily Mail in May 2015. After falling hard early on, the couple took their time and were married in April 2019. Keeping with Coan's profile, the ceremony was a small affair held at a town hall.
The truth about Law's wife, however, is that they have a 13-year age gap. Even though he is the senior in the relationship, the actor obviously respects and takes cues from Coan, appreciating her especially as he ages. "Phil's a psychologist. So we enjoy a very healthy relationship where we talk a lot about how we feel," Law told GQ in November 2024, adding, "I think one should, in middle age, start to reflect. What are the patterns I've created? What are the relationships I have?"
Another aspect of their marriage that may help maintain a healthy relationship is that Coan prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Despite their low-key romance, there have been multiple pictures of the duo that make their age difference very obvious.
Coan visits Law on the set of Black Rabbit in September 2024
Phillipa Coan dropped by the set of "Black Rabbit" to visit Jude Law in September 2024. Two snaps stood out on the occasion, with the first capturing the series' star enthusiastically pointing as his wife looked on disinterestedly. Law wore a white top that hinted at a paunchy figure, and his receding hairline was prevalent. Meanwhile, Coan looked effortlessly chic in a cropped off-the-shoulder top that showcased her midriff and taut frame. She also sported a pair of sunglasses that added to her cool demeanor. A second snap caught Coan without the glasses, and she looked youthful and fresh-faced despite the apparent lack of detailed makeup.
Mr. and Mrs. Jude Law roam London in June 2020
In June 2020, Jude Law and Phillipa Coan were photographed by paparazzi as they walked the streets of London after visiting The Salvation Army. Coan stood several inches taller than her husband (even though they both wore flat shoes), but the most noticeable feature of the photo was how old Law looked in the candid shots. His hair was dyed with blond highlights, but his beard was untouched and featured large tufts of gray throughout. Plus, his face looked overly tanned and grizzled — especially when juxtaposed next to Coan's delicate features.
Jude Law and his family on the Walk of Fame in December 2024
It was a family affair when Jude Law was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2024. Along with his wife, Phillipa Coan, Law brought his daughter, model Iris Law, and his son, actor Raff Law. What made Jude's age so noticeable this time around was not his own appearance, but rather his adult children's. Pics of the event were posted by Extra to Instagram, and several users noted Jude was considerably older than Coan. "The daughter and wife look the same age. I was confused," one person commented, while another asked, "Which one is the wife and which is the daughter?"
Law and Coan at a New York Rangers game in December 2016
Early on in their relationship, Jude Law and Phillipa Coan packed on the PDA when they attended a New York Rangers game in December 2016. Coan's fair and nearly flawless complexion glowed next to her beau's at Madison Square Garden. On the other hand, Law's wrinkles and crow's feet were prevalent as he cozied up next to Coan. Even worse, Law seemed to be in the beginning stages of balding in the picture. He did what he could to conceal his ever-expanding widow's peak by brushing his curled locks forward, but unfortunately for him, his forehead shone brightly under the stadium lighting.
An early date at a New York Knicks game in February 2016
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan sat courtside at a New York Knicks game for an early date in February 2016. The pair wore matching black ensembles, with Law possibly attempting to look younger with his dyed jet black hair, which he wore in a faux-hawk. Their outfits may have matched, but the couple's age was clearly mismatched, with Law's hair giving away his advanced years. He had a five o'clock shadow and tufts of exposed chest hair nearly up his neck, and his receding hairline was being uncooperative. There were also visible crow's feet around his eyes, while Coan looked especially young with rosy cheeks.
A classy Coan and Law attend Wimbledon in July 2016
Jude Law brought Phillipa Coan with him to another sporting event in 2016, this time the men's singles semi-final match at Wimbledon. The pair wore their Wimbledon best, complementing each other with navy blue elements in his suit and her dress, and they each wore chic sunglasses. This was another case of their 13-year age gap capturing attention, not because of Law looking old, but because Coan appeared so youthful. She was the one giving off movie star vibes, as her fair skin was blemish-free, and it was all accomplished with minimal beauty products. She almost looked like a young Meryl Streep.