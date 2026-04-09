Rosie O'Donnell's 'Mounjaro Face' Is Put On Blast In Side-By-Side Pics

Since GLP-1 medications became more popular around 2022, we have witnessed a slew of celebrities undergo drastic transformations on weight-loss drugs. Among them is Rosie O'Donnell, who first revealed she had been prescribed Mounjaro in January 2023. While she noted her doctor had put her on tirzepatide to help manage her diabetes, she wasn't mad about losing weight as a side effect, celebrating having shed 10 pounds within the first few weeks with her social media followers. Unfortunately, she also experienced another side effect: the Mounjaro face.

Rapid weight loss leads to a sudden loss of facial fat fads, which in turn causes the skin to sag and the face to look gaunt. O'Donnell didn't escape the phenomenon. When we look at the October 2025 picture on the right, we can see the telltale signs associated with Ozempic face, or Mounjaro face is her case. When compared to the picture on the left from September 2022, just a couple of months before she started taking the medication, it is clear just how much looser the skin around her mouth and cheeks have gotten.

Matt King & Charley Gallay/Getty

In fact, the difference is so stark that an expert told Nicki Swift that O'Donnell is the most striking case of celeb Ozempic face, and not just because of the sagging skin. "You can see that her skin appears grayish in color," Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian told us in August 2025. But it looks like O'Donnell is more than happy to trade some cosmetic side effects for the long-term benefits of weight loss, which is all that matters, really.