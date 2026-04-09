Rosie O'Donnell's 'Mounjaro Face' Is Put On Blast In Side-By-Side Pics
Since GLP-1 medications became more popular around 2022, we have witnessed a slew of celebrities undergo drastic transformations on weight-loss drugs. Among them is Rosie O'Donnell, who first revealed she had been prescribed Mounjaro in January 2023. While she noted her doctor had put her on tirzepatide to help manage her diabetes, she wasn't mad about losing weight as a side effect, celebrating having shed 10 pounds within the first few weeks with her social media followers. Unfortunately, she also experienced another side effect: the Mounjaro face.
Rapid weight loss leads to a sudden loss of facial fat fads, which in turn causes the skin to sag and the face to look gaunt. O'Donnell didn't escape the phenomenon. When we look at the October 2025 picture on the right, we can see the telltale signs associated with Ozempic face, or Mounjaro face is her case. When compared to the picture on the left from September 2022, just a couple of months before she started taking the medication, it is clear just how much looser the skin around her mouth and cheeks have gotten.
In fact, the difference is so stark that an expert told Nicki Swift that O'Donnell is the most striking case of celeb Ozempic face, and not just because of the sagging skin. "You can see that her skin appears grayish in color," Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian told us in August 2025. But it looks like O'Donnell is more than happy to trade some cosmetic side effects for the long-term benefits of weight loss, which is all that matters, really.
Rosie O'Donnell can't stop raving about new appearance
Rosie O'Donnell is ecstatic about her weight-loss journey and can't keep raving about it. The comedian has struggled with her health for decades. In August 2012, O'Donnell faced a tragic health scare when she suffered a heart attack. The following year, she underwent vertical gastric sleeve surgery to help her lose weight and improve her health. Within two years, she had dropped an impressive 64 pounds.
The surgery helped curb O'Donnell's appetite, especially her sweet tooth. "This year, the whole trick-or-treat, I had one lollipop. I don't feel that same pull for it," she told People in 2015. After getting on Mounjaro in 2022, her appetite decreased even further. While O'Donnell also implemented lifestyle changes to aid in her journey, like cutting back on sugar and exercising more, she attributed most of her weight-loss success to the GLP-1 drug. "My appetite has decreased significantly. It's probably the meds," she said in a January 2023 TikTok video.
O'Donnell hasn't looked back. In the years since she got on Mounjaro, she has expressed shock at how different she looks. In August 2025, she revealed her struggles shopping for clothes because she has a hard time understanding her new body. "[Friends Camryn Manheim and Robin Ruzan] took this photo of me in the dressing room — i am shocked im a 12," she shared on Instagram, referring to the picture seen above. She went on to share her appreciation for the weight-loss drug. "#mounjaro is a life saver," she concluded her post.