Celebs Who Look Dramatically Different After Taking Weight-Loss Drugs

The red carpet has always been a go-to spot for unveiling transformations in the celebrity world. From new looks to debuting romantic partners, many a Hollywood star has seized the opportunities provided by awards shows, premieres, performances, gala events, and more to show off their latest evolutions. To that end, the setting has increasingly become a venue for celebrities to display their dramatic weight loss.

As GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have risen to prominence — and more celebrities have used them to shed pounds — many A-listers have become increasingly candid about the role they play in their respective health journeys. Others, meanwhile, prefer not to discuss the methods they used to achieve the look they want, giving rise to fan speculation and other conjecture about their changing appearance.

Today, we focus on the former group — the stars who look drastically different amid their confirmed use of weight-loss drugs to assist in the reshaping of their bodies. From shocking before-and-after to candid confessions about their health, here's a rundown of the celebrities whose transformations came with a prescription.