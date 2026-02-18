Celebs Who Look Dramatically Different After Taking Weight-Loss Drugs
The red carpet has always been a go-to spot for unveiling transformations in the celebrity world. From new looks to debuting romantic partners, many a Hollywood star has seized the opportunities provided by awards shows, premieres, performances, gala events, and more to show off their latest evolutions. To that end, the setting has increasingly become a venue for celebrities to display their dramatic weight loss.
As GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have risen to prominence — and more celebrities have used them to shed pounds — many A-listers have become increasingly candid about the role they play in their respective health journeys. Others, meanwhile, prefer not to discuss the methods they used to achieve the look they want, giving rise to fan speculation and other conjecture about their changing appearance.
Today, we focus on the former group — the stars who look drastically different amid their confirmed use of weight-loss drugs to assist in the reshaping of their bodies. From shocking before-and-after to candid confessions about their health, here's a rundown of the celebrities whose transformations came with a prescription.
Television icon Oprah Winfrey
From the earliest days of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in the mid-1980s to the launching of her own cable television network in 2011 and the expansion of her media empire to other platforms, Oprah Winfrey has built one of the most impressive show business careers of all time. Along the way, she has undergone an incredible transformation, and both the mainstream and tabloid press have chronicled every peak and valley along the way. "It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," Winfrey told People in 2023. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."
These days, Winfrey has a sleeker, more chiseled appearance, having revealed to the outlet that she used weight-loss medicine alongside regular exercise and other tweaks to her overall lifestyle. The former talk show host and actress isn't simply letting the GLP-1s do the heavy lifting; she is rather using them as a tool to maintain her health. Winfrey told People in late 2025 that she quit her weight-loss medication "cold turkey" on her 70th birthday in January 2024 before settling into a routine that works for her.
"I'm on high blood pressure medication, and if I go off the high blood pressure medication, my blood pressure is going to go up. The same thing is true now, I realize, with these medications."
'Matlock' star Kathy Bates
While dramatic physical transformations have become more and more common with the rise and greater acceptance of GLP-1s as weight-loss medications, Kathy Bates' metamorphosis stands apart as one of the more dramatic in the age of Ozempic and the like. Bates has long turned heads with her critically acclaimed efforts as an actress in films, including the 1990 Rob Reiner-directed classic thriller "Misery," the 1998 Adam Sandler vehicle, "The Waterboy," and more recent projects, like Clint Eastwood's 2019 "Richard Jewell" biopic. Now, her slender figure is stealing headlines.
In 2024, Bates told People that she lost 20 pounds with the assistance of Ozempic — after previously having dropped 80 pounds through her own effort and lifestyle changes. "There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic," Bates said at the time. "But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough." The "Matlock" star reportedly decided to change her life in 2017 after receiving a type 2 diabetes diagnosis and seeing her father and sister face challenges with the condition.
Self-proclaimed 'Technoking' Elon Musk
In 2021, billionaire businessman Elon Musk officially declared himself as Tesla's "Technoking," saying that his former CEO title and others like it are "made up [and] don't mean anything" (via CNBC). Fast-forward to 2024, and Musk proved once again that he plays by his own rules and doesn't care much about the media or public's commentary or opinion of him, dubbing himself "Ozempic Santa" in a Christmas Day X post that included a snap of the SpaceX founder looking svelte in a full-on Santa Claus costume. Added Musk in a follow-up post, "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it."
Musk's weight-loss journey reportedly kicked off years earlier, receiving a boost when paparazzi photos from a vacation in Greece that showed a significantly heavier tech czar in his swim gear went viral. "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight," he commented in 2022, as relayed by Page Six. Shortly thereafter, Musk noted that he had shed 20 pounds from his peak weight. Musk continues to cut a lean figure, and the complete transformation has been a sight to see.
Pop star Kelly Clarkson
When Kelly Clarkson first burst onto the pop music scene in the early 2000s as the first-ever winner of "American Idol," her powerful voice, bubbly personality, and rags-to-riches story were arguably the key discussion points surrounding her. Over the years, though, in Oprah Winfrey-like fashion, fans and media alike became transfixed by the recording artist and eventual talk show host's fluctuating weight; not that she shared their concern.
"It's when I'm fat that I'm happy. People think, 'Oh, there's something wrong with her. She's putting on weight.' I'm like, 'Oh, no! I'm sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world,'" she told Redbook in 2017. "For me, when I'm skinny is usually when I'm not doing well." More recently, though, the "Since U Been Gone" singer and Grammy winner found herself navigating thyroid and autoimmune conditions, and being taken aback by video footage of her body, leading her to utilize weight-loss drugs to improve her health.
Her ex-husband's death notwithstanding, a considerably slimmer Clarkson appears to be living her best life, exiting her popular daytime talk show so that she can spend more time with her kids while continuing her legendary music career in a manner that suits her.
NBA legend Charles Barkley
Make no mistake — Charles Barkley is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, especially at the power forward position, where he picked up 11 All-Star selections over the course of a career spanning 16 seasons from 1984 to 2000. However, his unorthodox size and body type earned him the nickname "The Round Mound of Rebound" along the way — a moniker that could be construed as a knock on his physical stature as much as it was a celebration of his ability to corral opponents' missed shots. And as he transitioned into his post-playing life and second career as a broadcaster, the chatter about his weight continued.
In 2023, however, Barkley revealed that he dropped nearly 60 pounds with the help of Mounjaro during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show". "I gained a lot of weight when I got my new hips," Barkley explained to McAfee. "So, I'm like, 'Yo, man — I want to be here.' So, I'm working out, I'm taking my shot once a week. ... I want to be here. I don't want to leave all my money to my freeloading-ass relatives."
Barkley's physical metamorphosis has continued over the ensuing years, as his "Inside the NBA" co-hosts shouted out his slender look on a broadcast as the 2025-26 NBA season tipped off on ESPN.
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness
From humble beginnings as a hairdresser recapping episodes of "Game of Thrones" in his inimitable style for Funny or Die to his podcast exploits via "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness" and his breakout on Netflix's "Queer Eye" reboot, Jonathan Van Ness has forged a path all his own. Along the way, he has served as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and HIV awareness. He has also undergone an eye-popping transformation, reshaping his body and making major changes in his personal life amid a quest for self-improvement.
As reported by People, Van Ness flaunted his 66-pound weight loss in a 2025 Instagram post, sharing side-by-side photos and writing, "I want to note, GLP-1s have been a huge help." Added Van Ness: "My mental health and overall feeling is a different universe since last year and the biggest change was group fitness. ... Overall though, I'm so proud of myself and want to share. Take what works for you & leave the rest."
Comedian Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg has been in the public eye since the early 1980s, when her lauded one-woman show kicked off a legendary career in comedy and movies. Her stand-up success led to memorable performances in films including Steven Spielberg's 1985 period drama "The Color Purple," 1990's "Ghost" — which netted her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar — the "Sister Act" films throughout the '90s, and a veritable bonanza of other high-profile projects. Eventually, she became one of Hollywood's rare EGOT winners before settling into a role as co-host of ABC's "The View."
She later became a spokesperson for SlimFast, but it was Mounjaro that helped her achieve the look and healthy lifestyle she wanted for herself. After filming "Till" in 2022, Goldberg made the decision to change her body after seeing herself in the mirror. "I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till,'" Goldberg said on a 2024 episode of "The View" (via People), noting her Mounjaro use. Fast-forward to now, and Goldberg is making her presence known and turning heads with her transformation. In 2025, she made her first appearance at the Academy Awards since 2016.
Former 'The Talk' co-host Sheryl Underwood
Whoopi Goldberg isn't the only longtime talk show co-host to have significantly changed their appearance before our very eyes. While Goldberg was doing it on "The View," so, too, was Sheryl Underwood on CBS' "The Talk." Underwood — who has some real feelings about Sharon Osbourne — was the first female finalist in 1989's Miller Lite Comedy Search before breaking big on the stand-up scene and later hosting BET's "Comic View." As such, she first entered what would become a longtime role as a panelist on "The Talk" with a certain look and overall image.
Now, though, Underwood has entered her post-"The Talk" era with a striking appearance and a new lease on life. In 2022, she revealed that she lost a whopping 90 pounds in a bid to improve her life. "I'm watching my colleagues concentrate on their health and wellness, so I had to join in and work on myself," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. Meanwhile, she told People that she considered having gastric bypass surgery to aid in the effort before opting to work with a dietician. From there, she did weekly Wegovy injections to boost the process alongside major lifestyle changes.
Reality TV star Scott Disick
Scott Disick's physical appearance, life choices, and family situation have been discussed and dissected at a volume that far exceeds the hubbub surrounding many A-list celebrities due to his longtime relationship with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian and reality TV exploits. As such, fans and casual observers alike have been privy to every peak and valley in his wellness journey — and, make no mistake, it has been a roller-coaster ride. From the health problems that plagued him following a frightening 2022 car accident to his history with substance misuse, Disick has had no shortage of challenges over the years. These days, though, he looks to be on the other side of trouble and cutting a noticeably slender figure.
Like the other entrants on this list, Disick was able to reinvent himself physically with the help of a GLP-1, namely, Mounjaro. However, he didn't confirm his use of weight-loss drugs via an exclusive interview or social media announcement. Instead, his drug supply was visible in his refrigerator during a broadcast of "The Kardashians." Khloé Kardashian later revealed that he had outed himself during a FaceTime call, which was also shown on a February 2025 episode of the Hulu show. Disick's NSFW response to Khloé (via People) upon realizing what had happened: "Oh, f*** me running!" In the end, though, Disick was unashamed about using medicine to help him live a healthier life.
Reality TV star Lauren Manzo
The middle child of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Caroline Manzo — who has been crystal clear about where she stands with Teresa Giudice — Lauren Manzo is akin to a reality TV princess at this point. Over the years, she has appeared on RHONJ and "Manzo'd with Children," cultivated an impressive social media following, and built a career beyond the small screen. She has also managed to remain part of the public conversation via her divorce and co-parenting exploits with ex Vito Scalia and her connection to the greater "The Real Housewives" world.
Along the way, Lauren has also generated no small amount of fan and media chatter as a result of her changing appearance. In 2023, she revealed that she had used Mounjaro to help her lose a significant amount of weight and improve her health during an appearance on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast. However, she remained critical of the way some of her fellow reality TV stars were using weight-loss drugs. "I do think that people shouldn't abuse [Ozempic]. I think it's being abused because I see people, 'Housewives,' that are posting, and you literally see their ribs, and it's sad because you were already skinny," she said on the show.
Nevertheless, Manzo has continued to reshape her body over the ensuing years. "I really believed [Mounjaro] saved my life. What they say about food noise – I had never heard that term," she told People in 2025.
Tennis legend Serena Williams
While image is everything in the celebrity world, the state of tennis legend Serena Williams' body has perhaps been more deeply or scientifically analyzed due to its direct correlation to her on-court success. To that end, she struck an incredible balance en route to becoming one of the greatest athletes of any sport or discipline that the world has ever seen. From her 1995 pro debut to her retirement from regular competition following the 2022 US Open, Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles. She was the No. 1-ranked female tennis player in the world, as tracked by the Women's Tennis Association, for a total of 319 weeks (via US Open).
More recently, though, the now-40-something Williams is focused on her family and ventures as a businesswoman, entertainer, and philanthropist. And she's doing it all with a sleeker frame, a narrower face, and a positive outlook on her physical evolution and the victories that have come with it. "My blood sugar is better. I was able to lower my cholesterol by so much, like 30%," she told Today of her health since incorporating a GLP-1 into her process. Added Williams: "It's more about ... not even the weight loss, but it's about longevity."
Pop star Meghan Trainor (and husband Daryl Sabara)
When Meghan Trainor first exploded into the public consciousness in 2014 with her chart-topping debut single "All About That Bass," body positivity and self-acceptance were part of her brand. Lyrics like "You know I won't be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll; So, if that's what you're into, then go ahead and move along" served as rallying cries for a generation of girls who felt as though they were being subjected to unattainable beauty standards. And while those lyrics continue to resonate, a health scare forced Trainor to establish a new baseline for her body.
"It started with when I was pregnant and I had gestational diabetes," Trainor told Los Angeles' 104.3 MYfm in 2025 (via E! News). "I was like, 'Oh, I've got to learn about health and fitness if I want to tour forever. I've got to be at my strongest if I want to lift up my kids from their crib and not pull out my back.'" So, she set about getting herself to a healthier place, and her husband, Daryl Sabara, joined her for the journey.
"We did 75 Hard after Riley was born and, man, did we crush," Trainor said during an episode of their "Workin' On It" podcast (via E! News). Eventually, the two did their research on GLP-1s and opted to supplement their other activity with Mounjaro. Now, Trainor and her husband are looking more trim than ever before.