Kelly Clarkson Alludes To Ex-Husband's Death For First Time (& It's Class All The Way)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Two months after the death of her ex-husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her loss. On October 2, 2025, the "Since U Been Gone" singer alluded to her ex-husband's passing for the first time ever as she spoke with Lionel Richie about living with grief. "I do think a lot of people deal with grief in such a different way, but I love that you say, 'Grief is the great teacher of what matters most.' And I think, no matter how you deal with grief, it is very different for everyone," said Clarkson. "I do find that very, very true."

Clarkson was married to Blackstock for seven years, and together they have two children: daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. They had been separated for five years when Blackstock, 48, quietly lost his battle with melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in August 2025. Despite their tumultuous divorce, which involved a messy custody battle and tangled finances, Clarkson put her career on hold to be by his side during Blackstock's final days. She postponed the remainder of her Last Vegas residency and stayed in Montana to look after him and their children.

"There's an old expression where you go, 'It's real.' I mean, it's a real moment where you can't phone it in. But at the same time, we rehearse things. You can't rehearse grief," Richie, who was on the show to promote his new memoir, "Truly," said, prompting Clarkson to add, "It hits you in waves." She appeared to be visibly blown away when Richie told Clarkson, "If it hurts so badly, that means you love so deeply."