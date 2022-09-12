Sheryl Underwood Doesn't Hold Back Her Feelings About Sharon Osbourne After Rift On The Talk

Daytime television can get pretty tense, so it's no surprise that Sheryl Underwood has dealt with her share of ups and downs on "The Talk," the panel-format show she has co-hosted since 2011. However, the comic's 2021 exchange with co-host Sharon Osbourne became particularly heated as they discussed journalist Pierce Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah. Among other things, Morgan doubted her admission that she'd dealt with suicidal ideation during "Good Morning Britain" (via Metro).

At the time, Osbourne's support of Morgan led to her and Underwood disagreeing about his comments, which some felt were racist. As the conversation progressed, Osbourne became noticeably angry and lashed out at Underwood. "I will ask you again, Sheryl, I've been asking you during the break, I'm asking you again — and don't try and cry cause if anyone should be crying it should be me," Osbourne said during the broadcast. Continuing, Osbourne urged Sheryl to "educate" her on the times that she's heard Morgan say racist things and also further defended him. "So why can't it be that he just doesn't like [Meghan Markle]? Why does it have to be racist?"

Osbourne's impassioned plea didn't go over well with some viewers — or the network execs, for that matter. Despite issuing an apology, CBS fired Osbourne after an internal investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Over a year later, Underwood is sharing just what she thinks about her former co-host.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.