RHONJ's Caroline Manzo Is Crystal Clear About Where She Stands With Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice loves her some big hair and bling, and she always speaks-slash-screams whatever's on her mind. She never backs away from a fight and professes that family is everything to her. So, it was kind of shocking that her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, bailed on Giudice's wedding. However, given her love of brawling, the feud between Giudice and Caroline Manzo wasn't surprising. They'd started "Real Housewives of New Jersey" as friends but turned into enemies when Manzo attempted to play peacemaker between Giudice and everybody else.

"Do not bring up my family! You f***ing b***h!" Giudice screamed in Danielle Staub's face during the Season 2 Reunion show. Giudice rugby tackled Andy Cohen after he tried stepping in. "You piece of s**t, you f**king b**ch," Giudice continued screaming as Staub walked off-set. Manzo attempted to calm Giudice down, but the F and B bombs kept exploding.

Finally sick of all the drama and histrionics, Manzo left "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" after Season 5. Although there was no "final straw," she admitted that Giudice's behavior played a large part in her decision to quit. "The burden became too heavy in my personal life," she told "Life After Bravo." Cue multiple clips of Giudice screaming at Manzo. "It's about your moral compass. It's about how you live your life," she said. Melissa recently told People that she and Joe are "done" with Giudice's never-ending drama. And Manzo's also crystal clear about where she stands with Giudice.