Erika Kirk Confuses The TPUSA Stage For PE Class In Bizarre Sneakers

Erika Kirk continues to live a life in the spotlight as she serves as chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point USA. At the same time, the widow of Charlie Kirk is becoming more and more known for her fashion faux pas moments as she tries out some questionable styles at events. In her latest miss, Erika donned some casual white sneakers to a Turning Point USA talk at George Washington University, with the footwear more suited for a high school gym class than a professional presentation at a college.

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At the talk she hosted with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on April 2, Erika showed up in a relaxed off-white three-piece pantsuit, with a button-up vest peeking out from beneath her blazer. But when it came to the shoes, she definitely could have picked a better pair. Erika completed her ensemble with white sneakers with a small platform sole. The shoes featured various artwork on the sides, with an American flag, a cross, and what appeared to be a painting of Charlie holding a MAGA hat among the images included. While the imagery was on-theme with Turning Point USA's ideals, sneakers were probably not the move for a serious talk.

Meanwhile, Leavitt wore black pants, a light pink blazer, and black pointed heels with a sparkling strap. Her shoes felt like a much better pick for the event. Of course, both Erika and Leavitt are known for making some interesting fashion choices, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to see their clashing styles here.