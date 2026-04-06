Erika Kirk Confuses The TPUSA Stage For PE Class In Bizarre Sneakers
Erika Kirk continues to live a life in the spotlight as she serves as chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point USA. At the same time, the widow of Charlie Kirk is becoming more and more known for her fashion faux pas moments as she tries out some questionable styles at events. In her latest miss, Erika donned some casual white sneakers to a Turning Point USA talk at George Washington University, with the footwear more suited for a high school gym class than a professional presentation at a college.
At the talk she hosted with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on April 2, Erika showed up in a relaxed off-white three-piece pantsuit, with a button-up vest peeking out from beneath her blazer. But when it came to the shoes, she definitely could have picked a better pair. Erika completed her ensemble with white sneakers with a small platform sole. The shoes featured various artwork on the sides, with an American flag, a cross, and what appeared to be a painting of Charlie holding a MAGA hat among the images included. While the imagery was on-theme with Turning Point USA's ideals, sneakers were probably not the move for a serious talk.
Meanwhile, Leavitt wore black pants, a light pink blazer, and black pointed heels with a sparkling strap. Her shoes felt like a much better pick for the event. Of course, both Erika and Leavitt are known for making some interesting fashion choices, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to see their clashing styles here.
Erika dressed for the wrong crowd with her wacky style
Considering the talk at George Washington University was Erika Kirk and Karoline Leavitt's first stop on the new This Is The Turning Point Tour, you'd think Erika, who took over the CEO position at Turning Point USA after her husband Charlie Kirk's death, would have put a little bit more effort into looking put-together and serious. Instead, she looked ready to do some laps on stage while chatting with people about her organization's values.
During the event, Erika brought up her husband and how he often challenged people who had different beliefs than he did. She told the crowd, via The GW Hatchet, "I just pray that each and every one of you, especially students, look to my husband as the example to speak with truth." The This Is The Turning Point Tour will continue with the next stop in Athens, Georgia, at the University of Georgia, on April 14. Other announced stops will happen in Columbus, Ohio, Waco, Texas, and Moscow, Indiana, with "more to be announced soon," according to the official website.
With any luck, Erika will bring out some more serious footwear for the next few tour stops, rather than striding on stage in sneakers fit for a casual workout. Although considering the tacky outfits Erika has worn to other past events, that might be too much to ask for.