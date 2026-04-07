Hoda Kotb's Dwindling Popularity Is Crystal Clear After Savannah Guthrie's TV Return
After some time away from the news desk following her mother's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie is finally back on our TV screens. She made her long-awaited return to "Today" for the first time in two months, with Hoda Kotb filling in during her absence, and everyone was thrilled to see her back. "It is good to be home," Guthrie gushed during the April 6, 2026 episode (via Facebook). "Yes, it is good to have you back at home," co-host Craig Melvin agreed. She seemed delighted and eager to jump back into work. Clad in a bright yellow dress, Guthrie cheerfully told her colleague, "Well, here we go. Ready or not, let's do the news."
Grateful viewers praised the "Today" anchor's courage for marching on in the face of tragedy. Others, however, took the opportunity to bash Kotb and remind the retired star of her waning popularity as NBC's former morning show queen. "Hoda , is back on the couch yuppie," mocked one Facebook user. "Hoda, Put your Jammies back on," another teased. "I bet Hoda thought she could take over," someone else snarked, adding, "[I d]on't think she likes being a stay at home mom." Guthrie announced her return to "Today" in an emotional interview with Kotb regarding her mother's chilling abduction, which still remains unsolved.
At the time, she seemed unsure of the future given the circumstances but was determined to show up for herself and her colleagues. "It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness," Guthrie admitted (via PBS). "But I can't not come back, because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now." Her last day on the news desk was just two days before Guthrie's mother was kidnapped by a masked intruder from her Arizona home.
Hoda Kotb showed her support for Savannah Guthrie in her time of need
Notably, Hoda Kotb was one of the people who were cheering the loudest for Savannah Guthrie as she returned to the "Today" show on April 6, 2026. On Instagram, the veteran anchor showed her support for her colleague by posting a photo of Guthrie along with her two children. "With you xoxo," Kotb captioned it. She also shared clips of her colleague's return despite not being in the studio herself to welcome Guthrie back with open arms. The two women have been co-anchors on "Today" since 2018 and have long been close friends IRL too. Guthrie once referred to Kotb as her "soul sister" while opening up about their bond amid longstanding feud rumors. "We're so lucky," she gushed (via Today). "To get to do this together — you held my hand five years ago. We said, 'Let's do this.' And this has been the joy of a lifetime."
The feeling is clearly mutual for Kotb too. "One of my favorite traits in someone is a person who's awesome but doesn't all the way know it. I think that's a big part of Savannah," she enthused in an interview with Parade. The beloved TV personality admires Guthrie's work ethic, pointing out, "When you watch Savannah interview, it looks effortless." Although some were glad to see Kotb step away from the news desk, her fellow "Today" show anchors commended her for holding down the fort in Guthrie's absence. Ahead of her return, Craig Melvin thanked the legendary host for agreeing to step in and keep the show going. "That's why when we say family, we mean it," Kotb responded (via Instagram). She also looked forward to the whole group being back together, noting, "[It's] going to be a beautiful reunion."