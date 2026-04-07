Hoda Kotb's Dwindling Popularity Is Crystal Clear After Savannah Guthrie's TV Return

After some time away from the news desk following her mother's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie is finally back on our TV screens. She made her long-awaited return to "Today" for the first time in two months, with Hoda Kotb filling in during her absence, and everyone was thrilled to see her back. "It is good to be home," Guthrie gushed during the April 6, 2026 episode (via Facebook). "Yes, it is good to have you back at home," co-host Craig Melvin agreed. She seemed delighted and eager to jump back into work. Clad in a bright yellow dress, Guthrie cheerfully told her colleague, "Well, here we go. Ready or not, let's do the news."

Grateful viewers praised the "Today" anchor's courage for marching on in the face of tragedy. Others, however, took the opportunity to bash Kotb and remind the retired star of her waning popularity as NBC's former morning show queen. "Hoda , is back on the couch yuppie," mocked one Facebook user. "Hoda, Put your Jammies back on," another teased. "I bet Hoda thought she could take over," someone else snarked, adding, "[I d]on't think she likes being a stay at home mom." Guthrie announced her return to "Today" in an emotional interview with Kotb regarding her mother's chilling abduction, which still remains unsolved.

At the time, she seemed unsure of the future given the circumstances but was determined to show up for herself and her colleagues. "It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness," Guthrie admitted (via PBS). "But I can't not come back, because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now." Her last day on the news desk was just two days before Guthrie's mother was kidnapped by a masked intruder from her Arizona home.