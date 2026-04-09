The Luxury Life Of Stormy Daniels & Her Fourth Husband Barrett Blade
Stormy Daniels, who became notorious for her scandalous affair with President Donald Trump, has kept a somewhat low profile following the highly publicized 2024 trial involving her hush money payments. However, it seems that Daniels has finally found true love through the trials and tribulations she had to go through — sometimes literally — to get to where she is today.
The adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, now has a luxurious life with her fourth husband, Barrett Blade. The fellow adult star purchased a $535,000 home just before his marriage to Daniels, apparently as a way to show her his commitment and woo her, according to The New York Post.
The couple's new home is located in balmy Florida and features several luxurious amenities. The property includes three bedrooms in its 3,000 square foot space, along with a large covered pool and outdoor courtyard area complete with a firepit. The master bedroom even comes with a personal lanai for open-air access. It seems that Blade thought of everything when house hunting, as this property also includes a pasture and horse farm, which might be the cherry on top for Daniels, who has been an avid horse rider since she was a little girl.
How Stormy and Barrett's love story developed during the hush money trials
While it may seem that the fourth time's the charm for Stormy Daniels, it's important to note that this relationship between her and Barrett Blade has been in the making for over 20 years, all throughout her rocky relationship history with previous husbands. The couple is truly the embodiment of the friends-to-lovers pipeline that is so often romanticized in the movies.
Daniels and Blade married in 2022 after reportedly meeting in a bar back in 1998. While the pair worked together for years, they never dated. The marriage announcement on Daniels' Instagram came as a shock to many, but it's clear that the love between these two is strong, considering Blade has supported her throughout all of the Donald Trump-related drama that Daniels has gone through.
During the time of the trial, Blade made it a point to defend his partner from the intense criticism she was facing. In an interview with CNN, he discussed the possible repercussions Daniels would face, regardless of the trial's outcome. "Either way, I don't think it gets better for her. I think if it's not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we'll probably vacate this country," Blade explained. In May 2024, the trial's outcome rocked the nation as Trump was found guilty, making him the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. Given the outcome, it seems that life is more peaceful for Daniels than Blade thought, especially thanks to the view from their dream home.