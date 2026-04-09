The Luxury Life Of Stormy Daniels & Her Fourth Husband Barrett Blade

Stormy Daniels, who became notorious for her scandalous affair with President Donald Trump, has kept a somewhat low profile following the highly publicized 2024 trial involving her hush money payments. However, it seems that Daniels has finally found true love through the trials and tribulations she had to go through — sometimes literally — to get to where she is today.

The adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, now has a luxurious life with her fourth husband, Barrett Blade. The fellow adult star purchased a $535,000 home just before his marriage to Daniels, apparently as a way to show her his commitment and woo her, according to The New York Post.

The couple's new home is located in balmy Florida and features several luxurious amenities. The property includes three bedrooms in its 3,000 square foot space, along with a large covered pool and outdoor courtyard area complete with a firepit. The master bedroom even comes with a personal lanai for open-air access. It seems that Blade thought of everything when house hunting, as this property also includes a pasture and horse farm, which might be the cherry on top for Daniels, who has been an avid horse rider since she was a little girl.