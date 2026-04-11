Meghan Trainor Has One Of The Most Talked-About Cases Of 'Ozempic Face'

In 2021, Meghan Trainor embarked on a weight-loss journey to improve her health. To aid in her goals, the pop star and her husband (because Trainor and Daryl Sabara have the strange habit of doing everything the other does) started taking Mounjaro. She opted for the popular brand of tirzepatide because it may cause fewer side effects compared to other GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic. While that may be true, the consequences of rapid weight loss exist regardless, and Trainor couldn't escape them.

The effects of losing a lot of weight in a short amount of time are often seen on the face. Known as Ozempic face, the phenomenon is characterized by sagging skin, hollow eyes, and sunken cheeks. After shedding 60 pounds, Trainor developed some of these signs. As the November 2025 picture below shows, the skin around her mouth has the saggy appearance often associated with Ozempic face. Social media users also noted that her face looks a bit too taut, leading many to wonder if she had gotten plastic surgery.

"I'm not sure whether it's the weight loss or too much Botox? A facelift pulled too tight? Her body looks fit, but her face looks a bit severe," a Reddit user wondered. Many were of the opinion that most of the harsh facial changes were down to weight loss. "She has the kind of facial structure and features that need more fat on it — right now her face looks like a skeleton," another Redditor shared. Trainor knows her weight loss invited a host of opinions, but she is proud of her health journey.