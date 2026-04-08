Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's Lavish Lifestyle Collapses As MAGA Rips Her Jet Away

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and her rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, were living the good life while enforcing Donald Trump's immigration policies, but Noem's axing has brought them right back down to earth. Of course, we're referring to the two riding the friendly skies in a $70 million jet that was supposedly meant to aid ICE's deportation efforts. However, it has been implied that Noem and Lewandowski really wanted the Boeing 737 Max 8 to carry out their unconfirmed affair. Per NBC News, it features luxurious amenities, including a bar, a full-sized bedroom, flat-screen TVs, and more. But that's over now.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the pricey plane — considered proof by some that Noem spent government funds irresponsibly as DHS secretary — will no longer be available to her and Lewandowski, who worked closely together under Trump. The White House has decided to reassign the plane to other officials within the Trump administration, including cabinet secretaries. Some employees working out of Melania Trump's office may also benefit from its use, though the outlet didn't specify who that would be. Either way, it's clear that Noem and Lewandowski's days of traveling like the rich and famous are over (at least for now).