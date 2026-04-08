Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's Lavish Lifestyle Collapses As MAGA Rips Her Jet Away
Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and her rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, were living the good life while enforcing Donald Trump's immigration policies, but Noem's axing has brought them right back down to earth. Of course, we're referring to the two riding the friendly skies in a $70 million jet that was supposedly meant to aid ICE's deportation efforts. However, it has been implied that Noem and Lewandowski really wanted the Boeing 737 Max 8 to carry out their unconfirmed affair. Per NBC News, it features luxurious amenities, including a bar, a full-sized bedroom, flat-screen TVs, and more. But that's over now.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the pricey plane — considered proof by some that Noem spent government funds irresponsibly as DHS secretary — will no longer be available to her and Lewandowski, who worked closely together under Trump. The White House has decided to reassign the plane to other officials within the Trump administration, including cabinet secretaries. Some employees working out of Melania Trump's office may also benefit from its use, though the outlet didn't specify who that would be. Either way, it's clear that Noem and Lewandowski's days of traveling like the rich and famous are over (at least for now).
Kristi Noem lived in lavish military housing
In August 2025, The Washington Post reported that Kristi Noem had moved into a waterfront property meant for military officials. Called Quarters 1, the home was typically reserved for the top admiral in the Coast Guard. However, Noem took over the property after the Daily Mail published details about her Washington Navy Yard apartment. Fearing for her safety, she sought a more secure setup that was protected from meddling journalists and those looking to do her harm. Noem's move was said to be atypical for the DHS secretary, but the part that really stirred criticism was the report that she was living in the luxurious property without paying.
In March 2026, as Noem faced interrogation from the House Judiciary Committee for her conduct as the DHS secretary, Rep. Jamie Raskin claimed that she was "living rent free in the official waterfront residence reserved for the commandant of The U.S. Coast Guard" (via The Hill). Noem denied that statement. "Let me clarify a couple things. I'm not in the Commandant's house. I'm in a Coast Guard House, but not the Commandant's house," she said, adding, "The Commandant is in his house." She also denied not paying rent. "And I will also tell you that I rent that facility. I rent where I stay, and pay personal dollars to do that."