Oprah's Most Glaringly Out-Of-Touch Moments

It is no secret that Oprah Winfrey has tied a lot of her personal brand to weight loss. She has been the face of WeightWatchers for decades as one of their top ambassadors, after all. In 2015, she further attached her legacy to the weight loss program by buying 10% of the company. She has admitted that she had been on a constant weight loss journey for the majority of her life, revealing her struggles to maintain her ideal weight while always being in the spotlight. While many people can relate to dieting and trying to lose weight through various means, the average person does not center their life and brand around weight loss quite like Oprah.

Oprah swears by the effectiveness of WeightWatchers, claiming that it does not negatively impact or restrict her lifestyle or eating habits. "WeightWatchers is easier than any other program I've ever been on. It's a lifestyle, a way of eating, and a way of living that's so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet, and it works," she said (via Page Six). "I can honestly tell you I struggle no more. I'm eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I've never felt deprived."

Given Oprah's weight loss transformation, she decided to publicly denounced Ozempic as it rips its way through Hollywood. "When I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time, I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, 'I've got to do this on my own,'" she said during a panel called "Oprah Daily's The Life You Want: The State of Weight" (via People). "Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out." Meanwhile, most people will likely never find themselves on Ozempic or WeightWatchers.