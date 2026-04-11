Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa's Awkward Red Carpet Posing Is A Window Into Their Marriage, Expert Says
"All My Children" alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one celebrity couple who met on set and stayed together. They've also hosted "Live! With Kelly and Mark" since April 2023, when Ryan Seacrest left the gig with Ripa. Needless to say, they've walked many red carpets together. And while this means they've had endless chances to get their pics taken while wearing fancy clothing, fans have taken notice of the peculiar way Consuelos positions himself in shots. Nicki Swift reached out to Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, who analyzed their posing style and explained what it could mean for their marriage.
According to Moore, Consuelos' awkward posing "may indicate a need to posture and position himself as the power figure in the relationship with his wife," who, according to some estimates, is worth $120 million, compared to his $40 million fortune. In the photo above, Moore noted that Consuelos is standing with his hands clasped together, while his shoulder is "slightly pitched forward" in front of Ripa. "This body language indicates he's trying to subtly take up more space and position himself in front of his wife for the cameras," said Moore, adding, "This body language could indicate that Mark has a need to be dominant in his relationship with Kelly."
However, this wasn't the only indicator of their possible relationship dynamic.
Kelly Ripa may like being submissive, says body language expert
Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, also analyzed a different photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. In addition to Consuelos' clasped hands and shoulder placement in the image above, she observed, "His body appears very stiff and his hands are clasped tightly in front of him." Moore explained that this could indicate his need to maintain control over his image, "as he's standing with impeccable posture and his focus appears to be on the cameras, not on his wife."
With that being said, this may not necessarily be a reason to worry about Ripa and Consuelos' marriage. In the same photo, "Kelly stands with her shoulders back and her chest exposed, which is typically an indicator of confidence and having your heart open," said Moore. "She presses her side subtly into Mark's side, which may indicate that she leans on her husband for strength and she's ok with being more submissive to her husband." Therefore, it's very possible that Ripa is more than content with allowing Consuelos to take up a more dominate role.
Unsurprisingly, the couple has actually addressed the topic of divorce on their daytime talk show. "I know if you and I broke up, you would absolutely fall apart, completely," Ripa said during a May 2025 broadcast of "Live" (via Entertainment Weekly). And while Consuelos initially agreed with his wife's assessment, he made sure to tease his plan B. "But I do feel like someone would be there on the other end just to pick me up and make sure I'm okay," he continued, adding, "I'd have to get used to their college schedule and all that stuff." Fortunately, Ripa was able to laugh off the last joke, which could've made for a very uncomfortable ride home.