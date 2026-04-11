Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa's Awkward Red Carpet Posing Is A Window Into Their Marriage, Expert Says

"All My Children" alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one celebrity couple who met on set and stayed together. They've also hosted "Live! With Kelly and Mark" since April 2023, when Ryan Seacrest left the gig with Ripa. Needless to say, they've walked many red carpets together. And while this means they've had endless chances to get their pics taken while wearing fancy clothing, fans have taken notice of the peculiar way Consuelos positions himself in shots. Nicki Swift reached out to Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, who analyzed their posing style and explained what it could mean for their marriage.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

According to Moore, Consuelos' awkward posing "may indicate a need to posture and position himself as the power figure in the relationship with his wife," who, according to some estimates, is worth $120 million, compared to his $40 million fortune. In the photo above, Moore noted that Consuelos is standing with his hands clasped together, while his shoulder is "slightly pitched forward" in front of Ripa. "This body language indicates he's trying to subtly take up more space and position himself in front of his wife for the cameras," said Moore, adding, "This body language could indicate that Mark has a need to be dominant in his relationship with Kelly."

However, this wasn't the only indicator of their possible relationship dynamic.