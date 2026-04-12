Barron Trump Is A Spoiled Brat Behind Closed Doors, Claims Don Jr.'s Former Mistress

Aubrey O'Day, who had an alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., has shared a striking claim about Barron Trump's behavior behind closed doors. The Danity Kane singer reportedly had a tryst with Junior after meeting him on the set of "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2011, back when Don Jr. was still married to Vanessa Trump. Their rumored relationship came to an abrupt end in 2012 when Vanessa supposedly discovered the affair, even though there were rumblings that Don Jr. almost left his wife for the singer. Ultimately, he stayed with Vanessa, at least until she filed for divorce in March 2018. Once Donnie was divorced, O'Day felt emboldened to share details about their relationship and even offered insight into how Junior felt about his younger brother.

During one of Donald Trump's presidential debates in October 2020, O'Day took to X, formerly Twitter, to blast the Trump family and air their dirty laundry. That included info about the youngest Trump son. "I have texts of don jr telling me what a little s*** a**hole barron is," she tweeted, via Newsweek. The former reality star even offered up an example of Barron's misbehavior. "That they were on the private jet and barron didn't like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant," O'Day added.

It should be noted that Barron would've been just around five years old at the time of her supposed relationship with Don Jr. Even taking age into account, though, throwing a tantrum on a private jet because the food was not up to your standards while being abusive towards the staff, is not a good look. Further backing up O'Day's story about Donnie's young brother is the fact that other people have come forward with their own off-putting rumors about Barron's childhood.