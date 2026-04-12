Barron Trump Is A Spoiled Brat Behind Closed Doors, Claims Don Jr.'s Former Mistress
Aubrey O'Day, who had an alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., has shared a striking claim about Barron Trump's behavior behind closed doors. The Danity Kane singer reportedly had a tryst with Junior after meeting him on the set of "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2011, back when Don Jr. was still married to Vanessa Trump. Their rumored relationship came to an abrupt end in 2012 when Vanessa supposedly discovered the affair, even though there were rumblings that Don Jr. almost left his wife for the singer. Ultimately, he stayed with Vanessa, at least until she filed for divorce in March 2018. Once Donnie was divorced, O'Day felt emboldened to share details about their relationship and even offered insight into how Junior felt about his younger brother.
During one of Donald Trump's presidential debates in October 2020, O'Day took to X, formerly Twitter, to blast the Trump family and air their dirty laundry. That included info about the youngest Trump son. "I have texts of don jr telling me what a little s*** a**hole barron is," she tweeted, via Newsweek. The former reality star even offered up an example of Barron's misbehavior. "That they were on the private jet and barron didn't like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant," O'Day added.
It should be noted that Barron would've been just around five years old at the time of her supposed relationship with Don Jr. Even taking age into account, though, throwing a tantrum on a private jet because the food was not up to your standards while being abusive towards the staff, is not a good look. Further backing up O'Day's story about Donnie's young brother is the fact that other people have come forward with their own off-putting rumors about Barron's childhood.
Barron Trump supposedly mistreated his nanny and is 'ran through and chopped'
More gossip about Barron Trump's childhood came to the surface in August 2024. An X user who claimed to be a nanny for one of Barron's former classmates shared a tale about Melania Trump's precious boy that also made him appear to be an unruly brat. The story was posted to X after news spread that Donald Trump had enlisted Barron to help drum up support for his presidential campaign from Gen Z voters.
"Hahaha, I literally saw Barron slap the f*** out of his nanny in Central Park after school," the person, who goes by the name Mr. Weeks online, tweeted at the time. In an effort to back up his bold claim, the person posted follow-up tweets that included a selfie of himself and a young Barron posing alongside classmates. "I was a professional nanny at the time, I worked with one family who attended the same school and grade as Barron," he wrote in a subsequent tweet next to a group photo taken in the park with a young Barron and other students.
Chatter about the youngest Trump son and his allegedly self-absorbed actions at school continued into college, where Barron earned a reputation as a player. While attending New York University's Stern School of Business, one of Barron's fellow students spoke about the young Trump's reputation on campus. "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," the source told People in December 2024. The following year, political commentator Kennedy, writing for the Daily Mail, relayed info her college-aged daughter had shown her on Tea — a female-only app used to spread red flags about potential daters. Kennedy wrote that Barron was described on the app as "messy, played in my face, definitely dl, ran through, chopped." Yikes.