'Messy' Barron Trump Is Earning Quite A Player Reputation From The Ladies
Originally, many thought that being the son of President Donald Trump would lead to Barron Trump having a lonely personal life at college, but reports indicate that he has found plenty of time to spend dating. During Barron's first year at New York University's Stern School of Business, an insider shared some insight into his social life. "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," a source told People in December 2024. Apparently, the first son's appeal even transcended politics. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him," the insider added.
According to an app, Barron has taken full advantage of that popularity with women, and it has even earned him a bad reputation. Writing for the Daily Mail on October 8, political commentator Kennedy said that her daughters are friends with people who go to NYU with Barron. Kennedy reported that Donald's youngest son has been trashed on the dating app Tea. For those unfamiliar, Tea is a women-only app that can help them safely navigate the dating field, as others leave feedback/warnings about men who are dangerous, or known to be players.
Kennedy was shown Barron's profile, and one of the reviews raised red flags. Barron was described as, "messy, played in my face, definitely dl, ran through, chopped." To translate the Gen Z slang, the woman reviewing Barron was saying that they hooked up, but he was eager to keep it on the down-low, and then he cut off communication. On top of that, the Tea user called Barron "chopped," which means unattractive. This info, which could have been fabricated by the user, comes only a few weeks after Barron reportedly pulled a baller move on a date, and made headlines.
Why Eric Trump wanted Barron Trump to attend a party school
Even though being the son of President Donald Trump means that Barron Trump is followed closely by Secret Service agents, he still carves out time for romantic outings. On September 29, a source told Page Six that Barron had recently had a date and reserved an entire floor in Trump Tower for the occasion. That, of course, is the building the first son was living at with Melania Trump while attending New York University (he has now transferred to the school's D.C. campus). It may have seemed an extravagant move to have so much space for one date, but the insider added that it was more for security precautions. Afterward, that move was discussed on a podcast by one of Barron's older brothers.
As anyone who follows the Trumps knows, Barron's family can't stay quiet about his dating life. Appearing on the "PBD Podcast" on October 3, Eric Trump was asked if he ever imparted any dating advice to his younger half-brother. Eric said that Barron would've had even more success with the ladies had he chosen a party school over NYU. "I think you'd have more fun at one of these other schools that you'd probably be legendary in," Eric recalled telling his brother. He then spoke about Barron's publicized date night move. "Shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at his age in terms of the dating scene," Eric added with laughter, while also saying that Barron was a "great kid."
If the reports of Barron being trashed on the Tea app are true, perhaps he picked up some of his player style from his older brother in hopes of attaining "legendary" status.