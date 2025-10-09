'Messy' Barron Trump Is Earning Quite A Player Reputation From The Ladies

Originally, many thought that being the son of President Donald Trump would lead to Barron Trump having a lonely personal life at college, but reports indicate that he has found plenty of time to spend dating. During Barron's first year at New York University's Stern School of Business, an insider shared some insight into his social life. "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," a source told People in December 2024. Apparently, the first son's appeal even transcended politics. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him," the insider added.

According to an app, Barron has taken full advantage of that popularity with women, and it has even earned him a bad reputation. Writing for the Daily Mail on October 8, political commentator Kennedy said that her daughters are friends with people who go to NYU with Barron. Kennedy reported that Donald's youngest son has been trashed on the dating app Tea. For those unfamiliar, Tea is a women-only app that can help them safely navigate the dating field, as others leave feedback/warnings about men who are dangerous, or known to be players.

Kennedy was shown Barron's profile, and one of the reviews raised red flags. Barron was described as, "messy, played in my face, definitely dl, ran through, chopped." To translate the Gen Z slang, the woman reviewing Barron was saying that they hooked up, but he was eager to keep it on the down-low, and then he cut off communication. On top of that, the Tea user called Barron "chopped," which means unattractive. This info, which could have been fabricated by the user, comes only a few weeks after Barron reportedly pulled a baller move on a date, and made headlines.