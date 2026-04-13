Amanda Bynes' 2012 Mugshot Pinpoints The Start Of Her Downfall From Fame

At just 24, Amanda Bynes quit acting after "Easy A" in 2010 and largely retreated from the spotlight where she had spent her childhood and adolescence. Unfortunately, the former Nickelodeon star didn't leave Hollywood for a chance at a quieter life. Just two years afterward, the "She's the Man" actor had her first brush with the law, marking the beginning of her heartbreaking downfall from fame. In April 2012, days after her 26th birthday, Bynes was arrested on a DUI charge after sideswiping a police car in West Hollywood.

While DUI arrests are nothing out of the ordinary in the celeb world, Bynes' marked the beginning of a years' long battle with addiction and serious mental health issues. The signs emerged right away. After being officially charged in June 2012, Bynes took to X (then Twitter) to enlist the help of none other than Barack Obama. "I don't drink. Please fire the cop who arrested me. I also don't hit and run. The end," she wrote, tagging the then-president in a since-deleted tweet (via CBS News).

Handout/Getty

Bynes was arrested two more times within the next year, culminating in a mental health evaluation hold in July 2013 after she set a fire in someone's driveway. At that point, Bynes' parents put her in a conservatorship. The following decade was marked by Bynes' dramatic physical transformation that, coupled with her erratic behavior, sparked worries among her fans. However, there have been positive signs that suggest she may have turned a corner.