Tragic Details About Michelle Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer was born in Orange County and attended school in Fountain Valley, a city in southern California about an hour outside of Los Angeles. Despite her relatively close proximity to Hollywood, Pfeiffer says her upbringing "couldn't have been more removed from the movie business." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared that she was a "rotten kid" and likened herself to "the Mafia Don of my elementary school" for retaliating against kids who bullied her for her looks.

Speaking with director Darren Aronofsky for Interview Magazine, Pfeiffer shared she was "a surfer chick" and got into "trouble" as a middle schooler. It wasn't until she took a drama class in high school that she felt like she had finally found where she belonged. Still, Pfeiffer didn't consider acting a career option: "I didn't think about it seriously because it wasn't in my reality at all," she told Aronofsky.

Instead, she worked as a cashier at Vons while attending stenography school. "That was a good job, actually," Pfeiffer told The New Yorker. "I just wasn't happy with what I was doing." Still, Pfeiffer didn't consider quitting until one particularly harrowing incident with a customer complaining about cantaloupes. That moment inspired her to ask herself what she wanted to do with her life, and when she landed on acting, she decided to go for it.