4 Times Tiger Woods' Oversized Ego Was Put On Blast

There is no denying that Tiger Woods is one of the best golfers the world has ever seen. As a dozen-plus major winner, his talent has been proven time and time again. Given his legendary status, it is no wonder that Woods has developed an ego even larger than his $1.3 billion net worth. However, his off-putting arrogance hasn't going unnoticed by his peers or the general public.

One egotistical scandal came after his March 2026 car crash and DUI arrest in Jupiter, Florida. Woods' DUI crash news got a telling reaction from Donald Trump after the golfer called the president during his arrest. "I feel so badly. He's got some difficulties," Trump told reporters soon after the accident (via Yahoo! Sports). "There was an accident, that's all I know. He's a very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man, but some difficulties."

While Vanessa Trump reportedly put Tiger Woods in the dog house after his DUI scandal, online users and peers continued to hold the golf legend accountable for not learning from his past mistakes. "Do I blame him for taking something to help him sleep? No. But I don't think he should drive a car," fellow pro golfer Gary Player told Golf.com. He added, "When you're taking that medicine, it's dangerous when you're driving a car. ... So I think all he's got to do is just not drive a car and get a chauffeur." Users on Reddit echoed this sentiment on a thread regarding Woods' refusal to hire a private driver. "He's rich enough to just hire a licensed attorney as a driver and claim client-attorney privilege," one user pointed out. While his large ego around driving has made a lot of headlines, it's far from the only prideful moment the golfer has had over the years.