The Sneaky Signs Jenna Bush Hager's Today Co-Hosts Are Over Her

Jenna Bush Hager had a wild past before joining the "Today" family in 2009. As one of former President George W. Bush's two daughters, Jenna's youthful mischief — which included once slipping away from her Secret Service agents to spend time with her boyfriend — was widely covered in the press for years. Today, Hager, who hosts the fourth hour of "Today" with Sheinelle Jones, holds a respected position at the morning show, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still attract drama. One of the most enduring rumors about Hager suggests that she and her "Today" colleagues have a rather tense relationship when the cameras are down.

One of the most viral examples involves Hager and "Today" star Samantha Guthrie. Although the pair are friends in real life, they had a rather prickly exchange when Hager complained about Guthrie not inviting her to her wedding in 2014. However, their discontent reportedly went deeper than the awkward moment when Guthrie quipped, "We can't do this again" (via Substack).

According to entertainment journalist Rob Shuter, Guthrie was "furious" that Hager brought up the incident on air. "She's begged Jenna to drop it, but Jenna keeps poking," shared one of Shuter's sources in August 2025 (via Substack). "It's gone from playful to mean." They continued, "Jenna pushing her buttons is creating serious tension."

Unfortunately for Hager, this isn't the only suggestion that she and her "Today" co-hosts aren't as chummy as they seem.