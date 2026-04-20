4 Times Oprah Was Verbally Slapped By Celebs

Mo'Nique's beef with Oprah Winfrey dates back more than a decade, and she is not letting it go. Their original feud began when Winfrey hosted Mo'Nique's estranged family on her television show without letting the "Precious" actress know. Mo'Nique was under the impression that the only family member who would appear on the show would be her brother but was blindsided when she saw commercials for the episode featuring her entire family sitting down with Winfrey. Mo'Nique considered this a betrayal, and thus, their feud began.

Years later, Mo'Nique stood by her dislike for Winfrey but for other reasons as well. On the "Club Shay Shay" podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe, Mo'Nique did not shy away from talking about her issues with Winfrey, saying, "I speak about that woman because she's spoken about me, and when you begin to speak about me privately, I'm going to speak about you publicly." She also opened up about how her career has been completely overshadowed by "The Color Purple" star.

After winning the Oscar for her performance in "Precious," Mo'Nique noted that various roles she was up for were ultimately given to Winfrey instead. She cited "The Butler" and a Richard Pryor biopic as examples of when Winfrey stole her thunder. On the podcast, Mo'Nique said of Winfrey, "You've been unfair, you've been unjust, and you watched a Black woman be thrown under the bus, and you said nothing."