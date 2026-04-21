What Happened To Mina Starsiak Hawk's Freckles? Her Wild Facial Procedure, Explained
Mina Starsiak Hawk is one of the most recognizable HGTV alums — and it's mostly because of her distinctive red hair. However the "Good Bones" star is also known for her face full of charming freckles. Well, she used to be, because it seems that Hawk, who's admitted to spending a fortune on plastic surgery over the years, has had most of them removed.
In January 2026, Hawk posted an Instagram video promoting her latest cosmetic procedure: an UltraClear laser treatment. In her post, she explained that, unlike traditional lasers, the procedure uses a "cold fractional Erbium laser (2910nm) that removes micro-layers [of skin] without excessive heat." The benefits include the reduction of the appearance of "acne scars, texture, fine lines and pigmentation." According to the Dermatology Institute of Southern California, freckles can also be lightened.
And while Hawk didn't cite freckle removal as one of her intended side effects, the nearly freckle-free skin she revealed at the end of the video is proof that it works (she's seen above right after the treatment and eight days later). But it's not like she cares what people think of her skincare choices. "We all do things to make ourselves *feel* or *look* better," she wrote in the caption. "Maybe for you it's a spray tan, dying your hair, putting on makeup every day, getting fake nails, wearing fake lashes, installing fake extensions in your hair, sporting a push up bra ... And if that makes you feel good, YOU DO YOU," she added.
Mina Starsiak Hawk is confident about her cosmetic work
Mina Starsiak Hawk has never lied about having plastic surgery, unlike some celebs.
In 2021, Hawk even admitted to getting a "mommy makeover," which included a breast augmentation and a tummy tuck, after the birth of her second child. "My C-section scar was a very visual and physical reminder of not looking like myself and not feeling like myself anymore," Hawk explained to People about the motivation behind her surgery. "I do a very physical job and I like working out, and your core is so attached to everything, every movement I do, like swinging a hammer." She continued, "And I just didn't feel like I was going to be able to work out and get this back to where I felt strong, like myself, like I did before kids."
Hawk kept this same energy in January 2025 when she posted an Instagram video after getting a different laser procedure done. The HGTV star showed off a face full of red, irritated skin, which she felt made her look like "a monster." Her goal was "baby fresh" skin, but this was definitely one of those moments when she had to trust the process. And though she didn't show the full results in that post, she did remind people that's she's not afraid of spending a little dough to get the results she wants. "If you're 40 and your face doesn't look like mine, you'll at least know it's because I spent money to torture myself to get that fresh to death skin," she wrote in the caption. "So be cool to each other (and to me). Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk."