What Happened To Mina Starsiak Hawk's Freckles? Her Wild Facial Procedure, Explained

Mina Starsiak Hawk is one of the most recognizable HGTV alums — and it's mostly because of her distinctive red hair. However the "Good Bones" star is also known for her face full of charming freckles. Well, she used to be, because it seems that Hawk, who's admitted to spending a fortune on plastic surgery over the years, has had most of them removed.

In January 2026, Hawk posted an Instagram video promoting her latest cosmetic procedure: an UltraClear laser treatment. In her post, she explained that, unlike traditional lasers, the procedure uses a "cold fractional Erbium laser (2910nm) that removes micro-layers [of skin] without excessive heat." The benefits include the reduction of the appearance of "acne scars, texture, fine lines and pigmentation." According to the Dermatology Institute of Southern California, freckles can also be lightened.

And while Hawk didn't cite freckle removal as one of her intended side effects, the nearly freckle-free skin she revealed at the end of the video is proof that it works (she's seen above right after the treatment and eight days later). But it's not like she cares what people think of her skincare choices. "We all do things to make ourselves *feel* or *look* better," she wrote in the caption. "Maybe for you it's a spray tan, dying your hair, putting on makeup every day, getting fake nails, wearing fake lashes, installing fake extensions in your hair, sporting a push up bra ... And if that makes you feel good, YOU DO YOU," she added.